(KMAland) -- Hayden Hatcher, Elijah Green, Sam Wilber and Sam Phillips contributed to wins while Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri also collected victories.
Iowa State (3-0): The Cyclones had little trouble with Ohio (1-2) in a 43-10 rout. Hunter Dekkers went 28-for-36 with 268 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score. Xavier Hutchinson caught nine balls for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Sean Shaw and Deshawn Hanika also caught touchdown passes from Dekkers. Jirehl Brock had a team-high 76 yards while Deon Silas ran for 58 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. Iowa State star defensive end Will McDonald IV notched his 30th career sack in the win.
Nebraska (1-3): Mickey Joseph’s first game as head coach was a 49-14 defeat to No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0). The Huskers struck on their first drive of the game with a touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer, but Oklahoma countered with the next 49 points. Thompson completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 129 yards while Palmer was his favorite target with 10 snags for 92 yards. Nebraska ran for 163 yards, led by 60 yards from Gabe Ervin Jr. Chubba Purdy rushed for a touchdown.
Iowa (2-1): Iowa blanked Nevada (2-2) in a 27-0 contest that took seven hours to complete due to three delays for lightning. Spencer Petras threw for 175 yards and one touchdown to Arland Bruce IV while Kaleb Johnson had a big performance with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Gavin Williams added 57 yards on 16 totes and Nico Ragaini caught two balls for 56 yards.
Drake (0-3): Idaho (1-2) rolled to a 42-14 win over Drake. Ian Corwin threw for 150 yards but didn’t have a touchdown and was picked off once. Davion Cherwin and Dorian Boyland rushed for touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss while Trey Radocha caught two balls for 97 yards.
Northern Iowa (0-3): Sacramento State (2-0) was a 37-21 winner. Theo Day threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Logan Wolf and Alex Allen for scores. Wolf led UNI’s receiving efforts with four catches for 88 yards while Allen had four grabs for 50 yards. Sam Schnee gloved three balls for 54 yards and Deion McShane had three catches for 39 yards. Vance McShane rushed for a team-high 83 yards and scored one touchdown while Woodbine alum Layne Pryor got in on the action with one catch for seven yards.
Missouri (2-1): Missouri was a 34-17 winner over Abilene Christian (2-1) on Saturday. Brady Cook threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Cook’s touchdown tosses went to Dominic Lovett (two) and Nathaniel Peat. Lovett caught seven passes for 132 yards while Luther Burden III had six snags for 58 yards. Burden also had a punt return for a score.
Kansas (3-0): Kansas moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston (1-2). Jalon Daniels had 158 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 123 yards and two scores. Devin Neal added 54 yards on the ground and Daniel Hishaw Jr. rushed for a score. Torry Locklin caught only one ball, but it was a 60-yard touchdown. Jared Casey and Luke Grimm also had touchdown catches for the Jayhawks. Lewis Central alum Hayden Hatcher had four tackles.
Kansas State (2-1): Tulane (3-0) upset Kansas State with a 17-10 win on Saturday. Adrian Martinez threw for 150 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 59 yards. Kade Warner caught the touchdown pass while Malik Knowles led the Wildcats in receiving yards with 52. Deuce Vaughn ran for 81 yards and added eight snags for 30 yards.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0): Northwest Missouri State scored the final 17 points in a 24-7 win over Central Missouri (0-3). Mike Hohensee had 137 passing yards and one touchdown while also contributed 46 rushing yards and one score. Jamar Moya ran for 90 yards and a score and caught seven passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. Maryville alum Elijah Green had a monster game with four sacks. Glenwood graduate Andrew Blum had two tackles and Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips grabbed an interception.
Iowa Western (3-0): The Reivers posted a 24-7 win over Highland Community College. Bryan Williams rushed for a pair of scores while St. Albert alum Sam Wilber drilled a field goal and was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points.