(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Iowa, UNI, Missouri and K-State were victorious in regional college football on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-1): Iowa State had a big bounce back win, rolling to a 48-3 victory over UNLV. Brock Purdy was 21-of-24 for 288 yards and three touchdowns while Breece Hall rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Xavier Hutchinson had a big game on the outside with 10 receptions for 133 yards and two scores.
Nebraska (2-2): Nebraska couldn’t overcome two missed field goals and an extra point in a 23-16 loss to Oklahoma. Adrian Martinez threw for 289 yards, rushed for 34 and had a touchdown of each for the Huskers.
Iowa (3-0): Tyler Goodson had 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Iowa took a 30-7 victory over Kent State. Spencer Petras threw for 209 yards and a score, and Sam LaPorta posted seven receptions for 65 yards and the touchdown. Lukas Van Ness led the Iowa defense with seven tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss with two sacks.
Drake (1-2): Drake was shut out in a 38-0 loss to North Dakota. The Bulldogs struggled mightily on offense with just 163 total yards and 2-of-17 efficiency on third downs.
Northern Iowa (2-1): Theo Day threw for 193 yards and a touchdowns, and UNI was a 44-3 winner over St. Thomas. Dom Williams had 73 yards and a score on the ground with just seven carries. Isaiah Weston pulled in five grabs for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0, 2-0): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 47-7 win over Central Missouri. Mike Hohensee had 260 yards passing and four touchdowns, finding Kaden Davis four times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Al McKeller added 95 yards rushing, and Hohensee also went in on two rushing touchdowns.
Missouri (2-1): Connor Bazelak threw for 346 yards and a trio of touchdowns in Missouri’s 59-28 win over Southeast Missouri State. Tyler Badie had 81 yards and two touchdowns, and JJ Hester led with 79 yards receiving and a score.
Kansas State (3-0): K-State broke away from a 17-all tie entering the fourth quarter with the final 21 points in a 38-17 victory over Nevada. Will Howard threw for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 127 and a score for K-State.
Kansas (1-2, 0-1): Kansas was rolled by Baylor in a 45-17 final. Jason Bean led the Jayhawks in passing (57 yards) and rushing (62 yards) in the loss.