(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled past Northern Iowa, Iowa beat Utah State, Kansas State rolled and Graceland and Iowa Western also got wins on Saturday.
Iowa State (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): The Cyclones rolled to a 30-9 win. Rocco Becht threw for 113 yards and two scores, connecting with Benjamin Brahmer and Tyler Moore for scores. Becht also ran for a score. Harlan alum Will McLaughlin had a sack while Caleb Bacon led ISU's defense with two sacks. Jeremiah Cooper had two interception, including one pick six. Missouri Valley alum Chase Contreraz booted a 56-yard field goal.
Theo Day completed 16 passes for 164 yards and a score, pairing with Desmond Hutson for the touchdown. Tye Edwards had 72 yards on 16 totes to lead the ground game. Woodbine alum Layne Pryor caught three balls for 28 yards.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa started fast in the win over Utah State (0-1). Cade McNamara threw for 191 yards and two scores. Seth Anderson and Erick All caught the touchdown passes for the Hawkeyes while Luke Lachey led the receiving corp with seven catches for 73 yards. Kaleb Johnson ran for 63 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Xavier Nwankpa had an interception.
Drake (0-1): Drake suffered a 55-7 loss to North Dakota. Luke Bailey threw for 194 yards and a score. Ian Corwin caught the touchdown pass while Colin Howard had five catches for 100 yards.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State rolled to a 45-0 win over Southeast Missouri State. Will Howard threw for 297 yards and two scores. RJ Garcia caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown while Ben Sinnott had five snags for 100 yards. Jadon Jackson caught two balls for 38 yards and a score. Howard also caught a touchdown from Treshaun Ward. Ward, Howard and Avery Johnson had rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Iowa Western (2-0): The Reivers were a 26-10 winner over Georgia Military College. Hunter Watson threw for 139 yards and two scores to lead Iowa Western. Jordan Johnson and Trevor Burnett were on the receiving end of the scores. Lewis Central alum Luciano Fidone led the team in receiving yards with 56 off four catches. Bryant Williams ran for 111 yards and scored once while Lewis Central grad Jonathan Humpal rushed for 49 yards. Burnett also scored on the ground.
Graceland (2-0): Graceland was a 48-7 winner over Central Methodist (0-1). Cade Ross threw for 234 yards and four scores. Gerald Monroe caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns while Reggie Wilson had six snags for 73 yards and a score. Tre Blake also caught a touchdown. Adarius Thomas led the rushing attack with 59 yards.
Peru State (0-2): Peru State suffered a 36-17 loss to Baker (1-0). Colin Shields threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Lander Imbimbo and Torey Patterson caught the touchdowns. Stacian Livings ran for 51 yards.