(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake both opened their 2021 campaigns with victories on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats won a 15-7 defensive slobberknocker over Fort Hays State. Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips forced a safety to give NWMSU an early 2-0 lead while Al McKeller scored a rushing touchdown and Kaden Davis was on the receiving end of a Braden Wright touchdown toss. Wright finished the evening with 13 completions for 96 yards and McKeller rushed for 161 yard on 28 totes. Phillips registered three tackles, including one for loss. Maryville graduate Elijah Green also recorded a tackle.
Drake (1-0): The Bulldogs cruised past West Virginia Wesleyan thanks to 21 points in the first quarter and 35 in the first half. Ian Corwin chucked for 180 yards and a score on eight completions while Luke Bailey also threw a touchdown. Cowin added two scores on the ground while Cross Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a score on 13 carries. Caden Meis rushed for 98 yards and a score. Colin Howard led Drake in receiving yards with 87 on two hauls. Brandon Langdok caught a team-high four passes. Jake Hoper registered 2.5 tackles for loss, Max Johnson had a sack and Alex Rogers picked off a pass.