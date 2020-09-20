(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college football results from Saturday and stats from former KMAlanders like Tevin Cameron, Seth Maitlen and several others.
-Tevin Cameron, Worth County - 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
-Adam Gubbels, Northwestern — 1 tackle
-Seth Maitlen, Morningside — 4 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR
-Drake Partridge, Morningside — 1 tackle
-Matthew Poppa, Mound City — 2 tackles, 1 TFL
-Dakota Reed, Central Decatur — 3 tackles
-Bret Whitehall, Wayne — 9/23, 72 yards passing; 31 yards rushing
FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/19)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 16 Tulsa 7
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 42 Midland 7
Doane 13 Briar Cliff 6
Northwestern 50 Dakota Wesleyan 16
Concordia 34 Hastings 28 — OT
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Culver-Stockton 34 Evangel 17
Central Methodist 42 Graceland 0
Benedictine 38 Clarke 0