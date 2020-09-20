College Football

(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college football results from Saturday and stats from former KMAlanders like Tevin Cameron, Seth Maitlen and several others. 

-Tevin Cameron, Worth County - 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

-Adam Gubbels, Northwestern — 1 tackle

-Seth Maitlen, Morningside — 4 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR

-Drake Partridge, Morningside — 1 tackle

-Matthew Poppa, Mound City — 2 tackles, 1 TFL

-Dakota Reed, Central Decatur — 3 tackles

-Bret Whitehall, Wayne — 9/23, 72 yards passing; 31 yards rushing

FULL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/19)

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 16 Tulsa 7

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Morningside 42 Midland 7

Doane 13 Briar Cliff 6

Northwestern 50 Dakota Wesleyan 16

Concordia 34 Hastings 28 — OT

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Culver-Stockton 34 Evangel 17

Central Methodist 42 Graceland 0

Benedictine 38 Clarke 0

