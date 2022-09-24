(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa Western, UNI, Kansas and Kansas State all picked up wins in regional college football action on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa State (3-1, 0-1): Iowa State lost in Big 12 Conference play, 31-24, to Baylor (3-1, 1-0). Hunter Dekkers threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and tossed two interceptions. Both Dimitri Stanley and Jirehl Brock had receiving touchdowns. Brock also had 73 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Iowa (3-1, 1-0): Iowa scored two defensive touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Rutgers (3-1, 0-1). Cooper DeJean had a pick six and Kaevon Merriweather returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Hawkeyes in the win. Leshon Williams rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown to lead the offense.
Iowa Western (4-0, 1-0): Iowa Western rolled past Ellsworth (0-2, 0-2) for a 52-0 win. Zyon Gayfield carried 13 times for 96 yards while James Graham had 87 yards rushing and scored four times on the ground. James Graham and Aiden Niedens both passed for one touchdown, and Tate Schmitt and Ty’shun Jordan had receiving scores for the Reivers.
Northern Iowa (1-3, 1-1): Northern Iowa picked up a 52-17 win over Western Illinois (0-4, 0-1). Theo Day had a big performance with 260 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Dom Williams and Harrison Bey-Buie both rushed for one score each. Quan Hampton and Desmond Hutson grabbed one touchdown reception apiece.
Drake (0-4, 0-1): Drake dropped their Pioneer League opener, 30-25, to Marist (1-2, 1-0). Ian Corwin threw for 350 yards and a touchdown, and Brandon Langdok had 132 yards on four receptions. Trey Radocha scored a touchdown among four receptions for 77 yards.
Graceland (2-3): Graceland could not slow Benedictine (4-1) in a 72-32 loss. Cade Ross threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and Gerald Monroe had 13 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown for Graceland in the loss.
Peru State (2-3): Peru State lost a tight 21-19 battle with MidAmerica Nazarene (3-2). The Bobcats scored on a two-yard run by Grant Gutschow with nine seconds left, but the game-tying two-point conversion failed. Gutschow also had a touchdown pass to Kaleb Herbel in the defensive struggle. Clayton Thrashe led the defense with nine tackles.
Northwest Missouri State (3-1): Northwest Missouri State took a surprising defeat at the hands of Central Oklahoma (2-2), 23-14. Northwest Missouri State’s Mike Hohensee threw three interceptions in the loss, finishing with 153 yards passing and a touchdown. Trevon Alexander did have a strong game on the outside for the Bearcats with six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Missouri (2-2, 0-1): Missouri missed a game-winning kick at the end of regulation and fumbled away a potential scoring opportunity in a 17-14 loss to Auburn (3-1, 1-0). Brady Cook had 179 yards passing, Nathaniel Peat rushed for 110 yards and Dominic Lovett finished with five receptions for 102 yards. Ty’Ron Hopper led the defense with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Kansas (4-0): Kansas moved to a perfect 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Duke (3-1). Jalon Daniels threw for 324 yards and had as many touchdowns (4) as incompletions, completing 19 of 23 throws. He also rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence Arnold, Daniel Hinshaw Jr., Luke Grimm and Trevor Kardell all had receiving touchdowns for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (3-1, 1-0): Kansas State shook off their loss to Tulane by taking a 41-34 win over No. 6 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1). Adrian Martinez threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and added 148 yards and four scores on the ground to lead the Wildcats. Deuce Vaughn also rushed for 116 yards, and Malik Knowles posted 52 yards receiving and a touchdown.