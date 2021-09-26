(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled, Iowa edged Colorado State and the rest of the regional college football teams took Ls on Saturday.
Iowa State (2-2, 0-1): The Cyclones missed a late two-point conversion in a 31-29 loss to Baylor. Brock Purdy threw for 263 yards and a touchdown, and Breece Hall finished with 190 and two touchdowns on the ground in the loss. Chase Allen added seven receptions for 98 yards.
Iowa (4-0): Iowa eked past Colorado State for a 24-14 victory, posting a shutout in the second half after trailing 14-7 at the break. Spencer Petras finished with 224 yards and two touchdowns passing, and the defense got a big game from Jack Campbell, who recovers two fumbles and had 18 tackles.
Nebraska (2-3, 0-2): Nebraska’s defense didn’t allow a first down in the second half, but Michigan State used a fourth quarter punt return for a touchdown to force overtime and won 23-20. Luke Reimer had 11 tackles while Garrett Nelson added six with two tackles for loss and a sack. Adrian Martinez posted 251 yards passing, 65 yards rushing and two rushing scores.
Drake (1-3, 0-1): Drake lost their Pioneer League opener, 24-21, to Valparaiso. Luke Bailey had a strong game for the Bulldogs with two touchdowns and 283 yards through the air. Colin Howard was his top receiver with three receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0, 3-0): Mike Hohensee had 251 yards passing with two touchdowns while Al McKeller rushed for 146 yards and a touchdowns o lead Northwest in a 38-0 win over Central Oklahoma. Alec Tatum had 11 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Barnes led the defense with 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack among four total takedowns.
Missouri (2-2): Missouri dropped a 41-34 battle with Boston College in overtime. The Tigers scored 17 fourth quarter points and got a 56-yard game-tying field goal from Harrison Mevis to force OT. Connor Bazelak had 303 yards passing and a touchdown, and Tyler Badie pitched in 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Kansas State (3-1, 0-1): Kansas State was walloped by Oklahoma State, 31-20. Jaren Lewis took over at QB and finished with 148 yards passing and a touchdown, bu the running game mustered just 62 yards on 25 carries (2.5 yards per carry).
Kansas (1-3): Kansas squandered an early lead in a 52-33 loss to Duke. Jason Bean had a strong game for the Jayhawks with 323 yards and a two touchdowns passing while Devin Neal (107 rushing) and Trevor Wilson (122 receiving) also had strong games.