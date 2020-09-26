(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State bound back to win their Big 12 openers while Kansas and Missouri both lost on Saturday in regional college football action.
Iowa State (1-1, 1-0): Breece Hall rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State in a 37-34 win over TCU (0-1, 0-1). Brock Purdy threw for 211 yards and a score. Former Lewis Central star Max Duggan led TCU with 241 yards passing and there touchdowns.
Kansas State (1-1, 1-0): Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three scores in leading K-State to a 38-35 win over Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1). Deuce Vaughn had 129 yards receiving, 45 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Missouri (0-1, 0-1): Alabama jumped to a 28-3 halftime lead on their way to a 38-19 win over Missouri. Shawn Robinson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown, including 63 to Jalen Knox for the Tigers.
Kansas (0-2, 0-1): Baylor used a 30-point second half in rolling to a 47-14 win over Kansas. The Jayhawks got 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Pooka Williams Jr. in the defeat.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/26)
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 37 TCU 34
Kansas State 38 Oklahoma 35
Baylor 47 Kansas 14
Oklahoma State 27 West Virginia 13
Texas 63 Texas Tech 56 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 38 Missouri 19
Florida 51 Ole Miss 35
Auburn 29 Kentucky 13
Mississippi State 44 LSU 34
Georgia 37 Arkansas 10
Texas A&M 17 Vanderbilt 12
Tennessee 31 South Carolina 27
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Central Arkansas 27 Missouri State 20
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Concordia 24 Briar Cliff 9
Doane 52 Hastings 37
Dordt 47 Dakota Wesleyan 10
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Missouri Valley 38 Graceland 0
Benedictine 33 Culver-Stockton 9
Baker 41 Peru State 2
Clarke 55 MidAmerica Nazarene 28
Central Methodist 14 William Penn 12