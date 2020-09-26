NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas State bound back to win their Big 12 openers while Kansas and Missouri both lost on Saturday in regional college football action.

Iowa State (1-1, 1-0): Breece Hall rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State in a 37-34 win over TCU (0-1, 0-1). Brock Purdy threw for 211 yards and a score. Former Lewis Central star Max Duggan led TCU with 241 yards passing and there touchdowns.

Kansas State (1-1, 1-0): Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and a touchdown and rushed for three scores in leading K-State to a 38-35 win over Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1). Deuce Vaughn had 129 yards receiving, 45 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Missouri (0-1, 0-1): Alabama jumped to a 28-3 halftime lead on their way to a 38-19 win over Missouri. Shawn Robinson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown, including 63 to Jalen Knox for the Tigers. 

Kansas (0-2, 0-1): Baylor used a 30-point second half in rolling to a 47-14 win over Kansas. The Jayhawks got 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Pooka Williams Jr. in the defeat.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/26)

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 37 TCU 34

Kansas State 38 Oklahoma 35

Baylor 47 Kansas 14

Oklahoma State 27 West Virginia 13

Texas 63 Texas Tech 56 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 38 Missouri 19

Florida 51 Ole Miss 35

Auburn 29 Kentucky 13

Mississippi State 44 LSU 34

Georgia 37 Arkansas 10

Texas A&M 17 Vanderbilt 12

Tennessee 31 South Carolina 27

Missouri Valley Football Conference

Central Arkansas 27 Missouri State 20

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Concordia 24 Briar Cliff 9

Doane 52 Hastings 37

Dordt 47 Dakota Wesleyan 10

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Missouri Valley 38 Graceland 0

Benedictine 33 Culver-Stockton 9

Baker 41 Peru State 2

Clarke 55 MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Central Methodist 14 William Penn 12

