(KMAland) -- Iowa found a unique way to score only seven points, Iowa State and Kansas State rolled and Nebraska pulled away for win Saturday.
Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to a 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri (0-1). Hunter Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson caught eight balls for 128 yards and three scores. Jirehl Brock had a stellar showing on the ground with 104 yards and a score on 16 hauls. DeShawn Hanika also caught a touchdown.
Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska got in the win column with a 38-17 win over North Dakota (0-1). Casey Thompson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns – to Nate Boerkircher and Chancellor Brewington. Anthony Grant ran wild with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa overcame its offensive struggles for a 7-3 win over South Dakota State (0-1) behind two safeties and a field goal. Leshon Williams had 72 yards on 24 carries while Spencer Petras threw for 109 yards. Arland Bruce IV was the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver with five catches for 68 yards. Glenwood alum Caleb Sanders had two tackles for South Dakota State.
Drake (0-1): North Dakota State (1-0) used 42 first-half points in a 56-14 win over Drake. Ian Corwin threw for two touchdowns while Dorian Boyland rushed for 76 yards. Tim Nesslage caught a touchdown pass.
Northern Iowa (0-1): Air Force (1-0) rolled past Northern Iowa for a 48-17 win. Theo Day completed 20 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Day connected with Sergio Morancy and Logan Wolf for scores while Deion McShane was UNI’s top receiver with six catches for 106 yards.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State blanked South Dakota (0-1), 34-0. Adrian Martinez threw for 53 yards in his debut while Deuce Vaughn ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 scores. Malik Knowles’ lone run was a 75-yard touchdown while Martinez and DJ Giddens also had rushing touchdowns.