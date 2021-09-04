(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska both rolled to victories while Iowa State held off Northern Iowa to highlight the first full Saturday of regional college football action.
Iowa Western (1-0): The Reivers opened their season with a 38-14 win over Dodge Community College. Nate Glantz completed 12 of his 31 passes for 155 yards. Iowa Western's only passing touchdown came from Tony Bartalo. Milton Sarbagh rushed for 62 yards and scored twice while Moses Bryant also ran for a score. Ryan Flournoy caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa State (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare from UNI, winning 16-10. Breece Hall rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown while Brock Purdy threw for 199 yards and ran for another 58. Xavier Hutchinson was Purdy's favorite target with seven catches for 88 yards. Tarique Milton caught three balls for 37 yards and Hall had four snags for 31 yards. Isheem and Datrone Young had interceptions.
Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain completed 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 230 yards and a touchdown. Quan Hampton caught eight balls for 91 yards and a score.
Iowa (1-0): No. 17 Iowa had little trouble with No. 18 Indiana in a 34-6 rout. Tyler Goodson had 99 yards and a score on 19 carries while Spencer Petras also ran for a touchdown and threw for 145 yards. Sam LaPorta was his favorite receiver, hauling in five passes for 83 yards. Riley Moss had two interception returns for touchdowns and Dane Belton also grabbed a pick. Lewis Central alum Caleb Shudak converted a 41-yard field goal and was a perfect 4/4 on extra points.
Nebraska (1-1): The Huskers had little trouble with Fordham in a 52-7 win. Adrian Martinez completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and a score. He also ran for two scores as part of a Nebraska rushing attack that ran for 329 yards and six scores. Markese Stepp led the brigade with 101 yards while Sevion Morrison found the endzone twice. Samori Toure and Marvin Scott III had one rushing touchdown apiece.
Toure also caught eight balls for 133 yards, but Chancellor Brewington was on the receiving end of Martinez's touchdown pass. Deontai Williams recorded two interceptions in the win. JoJo Domann also had a pick.
Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen registered 30 tackles, tying an NCAA Division I record.
Missouri (1-0): The Tigers pulled away late to defeat Central Michigan 34-24. Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores. Tyler Badie and Niko Hea were on the receiving end of Bazelak's touchdown passes. Badie also ran for 185 yards and a score on 25 carries. Elijah Young had a rushing touchdown, too. Defensively, Akayleb Evans and Jaylon Carlies recorded interceptions.
Kansas State (1-0): Deuce Vaughn ran wild with 124 yards and a score on 13 carries. Skylar Thompson threw for 144 yards and scored twice on the ground. Phillip Brooks paced the Wildcats' receiving corps with three snags for 81 yards. TJ Smith and Russ Yeast picked off passes for K-State.