(KMAland) -- The College Football Hall of Fame has announced their Class of 2021, which features some regional flavor.
Former Kansas State standout Dylan Sproles was among the selections along with former Iowa linebacker Andre Tippet.
Sproles played for the Wildcats from 2001 to 2004, where he rushed for 4,979 yards and 45 touchdowns before embarking on a 15-year NFL career with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles.
Tippet played for Iowa from 1979 to 1981 followed by a 11-year career with the Patriots and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
Additionally, Iowa graduate Bob Stoops was inducted as well for his stellar 18-year coaching career at Oklahoma, which saw him guide the Sooners to a national championship and two runner-up finishes.
