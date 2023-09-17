(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI, IWCC, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas picked up wins in regional college football on Saturday.
Check out the scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Ohio 10 Iowa State 7
Iowa 41 Western Michigan 10
Northern Iowa 41 Idaho State 17
South Dakota State 70 Drake 7
Iowa Western 21 Highland 16
Missouri Valley 49 Graceland 42
Nebraska 35 Northern Illinois 11
Benedictine 62 Peru State 28
Missouri 30 Kansas State 27
Fort Hays State 17 Northwest Missouri State 6
Kansas 31 Nevada 24