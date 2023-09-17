College Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI, IWCC, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas picked up wins in regional college football on Saturday.

Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Ohio 10 Iowa State 7

Iowa 41 Western Michigan 10

Northern Iowa 41 Idaho State 17

South Dakota State 70 Drake 7

Iowa Western 21 Highland 16

Missouri Valley 49 Graceland 42

Nebraska 35 Northern Illinois 11

Benedictine 62 Peru State 28

Missouri 30 Kansas State 27

Fort Hays State 17 Northwest Missouri State 6

Kansas 31 Nevada 24

