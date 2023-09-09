Kansas Football
Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

(KMAland) -- Kansas used a hot start to pick up a win over Illinois in regional college football on Friday.

Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Kansas 34 Illinois 23

