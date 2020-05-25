(KMAland) -- A big day in the Big Ten with commitments for Michigan, Ohio State and Minnesota football and Minnesota basketball.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
LINEBACKER: Michigan nabbed the top commit of the day, as Brentwood, Tennessee outside linebacker Junior Colson (6-2/228) committed to the Wolverines. Colson is ranked No. 116 overall, No. 8 at OLB and No. 2 in Tennessee.
No. 51 OLB/No. 23 Michigan prospect Austin Roon (6-4/220) committed to Syracuse.
ATHLETE: Ohio State went into Scottsdale to land the No. 4 ranked Arizona prospect in Denzel Burke (6-0/189). Burke is ranked No. 7 as an athlete and No. 183 overall.
Florida also nabbed an athlete prospect in No. 11 athlete/No. 35 Florida prospect Charles Montgomery (5-10/185) from Seffner.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Both Cameron James (6-8/280) of Chicago and Austin Barber (6-7/315) from Jacksonville committed to Minnesota. James is ranked No. 44 at OT and No. 12 in Illinois, and Barber ranks No. 87 at OT and No. 122 in Florida.
Other OL commits on Sunday:
No. 110 OT/No. 47 Alabama prospect Micah Pettus (6-8/318) committed to Ole Miss.
Unranked Bradenton, Florida offensive tackle Ilija Krajnovic (6-8/325) pledged to Boston College.
TIGHT END: Mukwonago, Wisconsin tight end Garrett Gillette (6-5/215) committed to Arizona State. Gillette is ranked No. 62 at tight end and No. 8 in Wisconsin.
The other tight end commit of the day was the top JUCO tight end in the country, according to 247Sports. Quentin Moore (6-5.5/245) picked Washington and is ranked No. 10 overall in the JUCO 247Sports rankings.
SECONDARY: No. 92 safety/No. 21 South Carolina prospect James Wright (6-1/195) out of Sumter, SC committed to East Carolina.
SPECIALS: Unranked Troy, Alabama kicker Scott Renfore (6-0/175) committed to Troy.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
GUARD: Minnesota landed a key commitment in Istanbul combo guard David Mutaf (6-5/190). Mutaf is ranked No. 173 overall and No. 21 at combo guard.
Chicago point guard Marcus Watson Jr. (5-11/155) was released from his Wake Forest National Letter of Intent on Sunday. Watson Jr. is the No. 228 overall player, No. 39 point guard and No. 7 player in Illinois.
Drexel picked up a commitment from Vincennes University point guard Chuka Mekkam (6-0/185).