(KMAland) -- Clemson and Georgia both picked up four-star defenders on Tuesday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
DEFENSIVE LINE: Clemson nabbed the top commitment of the day on Tuesday with Winston Salem, North Carolina weak-side defensive end Zaire Patterson (6-6/230) deciding on the Tigers. Patterson is ranked No. 245 overall, No. 18 at WDE and No. 16 in North Carolina.
Other DL commits on Tuesday:
-Unranked JUCO DT Billy Ferrell (6-3/290) of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M committed to UTSA.
LINEBACKERS: Georgia also picked up a key commitment in in-state outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss (6-2/239) of Carrollton. Chambliss is ranked No. 255 overall, No. 18 at OLB and No. 24 in Georgia.
Other LB commits on Tuesday:
-No. 93 OLB/No. 39 Virginia prospect Skylar Martin (6-3/225) committed to James Madison.
RUNNING BACK: No. 38 ranked running back and No. 17 Virginia prospect Malik Newton (5-11.5/223) decided on Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
QUARTERBACK: No. 27 ranked pro-style quarterback Jalen Kitna (6-4/200) of Burleson, Texas committed to Florida on Tuesday. Kitna, who ranks No. 100 in the state of Texas, is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top offensive line commit on Tuesday was Rockingham, North Carolina offensive tackle Jaleel Davis (6-6/300) deciding on NC State. Davis is ranked No. 85 at OT and No. 45 in North Carolina.
Other OL commits on Tuesday:
-No. 105 OT and No. 27 ranked Illinois prospect Otto Hess (6-6.5/293) made a verbal pledge to Boston College.
SECONDARY: Miami, Florida safety Gabe Nealy (6-4/175) decommitted from Michigan State on Tuesday. Nealy is ranked as the No. 75 safety and No. 129 player in Florida. He originally committed to the Spartans on April 11th.
TIGHT END: No. 79 tight end/No. 43 Illinois prospect Drayton Charlton-Perrin (6-4/230) made a commitment to Ball State.