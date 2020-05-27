(KMAland) -- Arizona basketball kept adding international players while Georgia football landed a key 2022 commit and Auburn, Oregon and Michigan picked up 2021 commits.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SECONDARY: Class of 2022 Snellville, Georgia cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew (6-0/184) committed to Georgia on Wednesday. Killebrew is ranked No. 64 overall, No. 10 at corner and No. 8 in the state.
Other secondary commitments on Wednesday:
-No. 108 cornerback & No. 49 Alabama prospect Armani Diamond (5-11/171) committed to Louisiana Tech.
-No. 106 safety & No. 207 Texas prospect Bryce McMorris (6-0/170) pledged to SMU.
-No. 209 safety & No. 59 Maryland prospect DaShawn Jones (6-0/170) has committed to Wake Forest.
-Unranked Lafayette, Louisiana cornerback Bailey Despanie (6-0/160) landed with Tulane.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top 2021 prospect commitment of the day came from Houston offensive guard Jaeden Roberts (6-5/340), who landed with Auburn. Roberts is ranked No. 148 overall, No. 8 at OG and No. 24 in Texas.
SKILL PLAYERS: No. 4 tight end and No. 1 ranked Nevada prospect Moliki Matavao (6-6/240) decided on Oregon. Matavao, from Henderson, is ranked No. 151 overall in the class.
Other pass catcher commits on Wednesday:
-No. 26 tight end & No. 48 Georgia prospect Leo Blackburn (6-5/217) of Atlanta committed to Georgia Tech.
-No. 90 running back & No. 15 South Carolina prospect Chance Black (6-1/190) pledged to Virginia Tech.
-Unranked Washington D.C. all-purpose back Aaron Turner (5-9/175) made the decision for UConn.
-Unranked Perham, Minnesota tight end Finn Diggins (6-5/215) committed to three-time FCS national champion North Dakota State.
-Class of 2020 wide receiver Darius De Los Reyes (5-10/175) will play for San Diego State. De Los Reyes is ranked No. 326 at WR and No. 298 in California.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Michigan stayed hot with another commitment on Wednesday, landing Kechaun Bennett (6-4/220) out of Suffield, Connecticut. Bennett is ranked No. 21 at strong-side defensive end and No. 1 in Connecticut.
Other DL commits from Wednesday:
-No. 20 defensive tackle & No. 16 Maryland prospect Tommy Akingbesote (6-4/270) will stay home with Maryland.
-No. 79 weak-side defensive end & No. 209 Florida prospect Julius Barfield (6-4/220) landed with Florida Atlantic.
LINEBACKER: Orlando’s Deshawn Troutman (6-1/205) is staying in-state with a commitment to Miami. Troutman is ranked No. 38 at ILB and No. 126 in Florida.
Other LB commits on Wednesday:
-Unranked Cincinnati ILB Joey Stemler (6-2/220) committed to Ball State.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
-2020 Lithuanian twin brothers Azuolas Tubelis (6-9/240) and Tautvila Tubelis (6-6/190) committed to Arizona. The former Tubelis is the top-ranked European prospect committed to a college.