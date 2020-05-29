(KMAland) -- Alabama and Texas A&M grabbed big in-state commitments on Thursday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
LINEBACKERS: Alabama landed a key defensive commit with in-state outside linebacker Ian Jackson (6-1/210) choosing the Tide. Jackson is ranked No. 235 overall, No. 15 at OLB and No. 8 in the state.
Other LB commits on Thursday:
-No. 113 OLB & No. 19 Washington prospect Cameron Breier (6-2/190) has committed to Air Force.
SECONDARY: Texas A&M picked up an in-state commit of their own in snagging No. 22 cornerback and No. 44 Texas prospect Deuce Harmon (5-9/185) of Denton.
Other secondary commits on Thursday:
-No. 82 cornerback/No. 124 Florida prospect Noah Biglow (6-0/175) decommitted from Iowa State and picked Pittsburgh. View the story here.
-No. 91 safety/No. 177 Texas prospect Caleb Ellis (6-0/180) committed to Stanford.
OFFENSIVE LINE: NC State landed the No. 11 ranked offensive center in the country in Thornton Gentry (6-4/282) on Thursday. Gentry is also ranked as the No. 11 prospect in South Carolina.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Iowa State may have lost a recruit on Thursday, but they also added one in Richmond, Texas defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (6-3/277). View the story here.
Other DL commits on Thursday:
-Unranked Hoschton, Georgia strong-side defensive end Brayden Dudley (6-3/250) committed to West Virginia.
-Unranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M SDE Ron Tatum (6-5/265) made a commitment to UTSA.
QUARTERBACK: North Dakota landed dual-threat quarterback Trey Feeney (6-2/180) from Moorhead, Minnesota. Feeney is ranked No. 84 as a dual-threat QB and No. 18 in Minnesota.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021)
-Los Angeles, California small forward Damion McDowell Jr. (6-6/190) has committed to Rice.