(KMAland) -- A big run on wide receivers Friday as FSU, Nebraska, Kansas State and others picked up pass catchers.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SKILL POSITIONS: Florida State landed the top commit of the day on Friday, picking up a commitment from Blythewood, South Carolina receiver Joshua Burrell (6-2/208). Burrell is ranked No. 456 overall, No. 75 at WR and No. 3 in South Carolina.
Other skill position commits on Friday:
-No. 106 athlete & No. 55 Georgia prospect Shawn Hardy (6-3/190) committed to Nebraska. View the story here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/nebraska-picks-up-6-foot-3-georgia-wide-receiver/article_1e15ab28-a201-11ea-800e-27d362dcb285.html
-No. 163 athlete & No. 59 Michigan prospect Anton Ricumstrict (6-4/205) committed to Buffalo.
-No. 206 wide receiver & No. 25 Mississippi prospect Xavier Franks (6-2/180) pledged to UCF.
-Unranked Montgomery, Alabama running back Reginald Davis (5-11/180) committed to Florida Atlantic.
-Valparaiso picked up unranked Shreveport, Louisiana wide receiver Terrence Isaac Jr. (6-0/170).
-Kansas State landed unranked Tampa, Florida wide receiver RJ Garcia II (6-1/170). View the commit story linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/k-state-picks-up-sixth-commitment-in-2021-class/article_ec68c8fc-a201-11ea-88d4-633bd8197f23.html
-Unranked 2020 Northwest Mississippi C.C. quarterback Jack Walker (6-3/228) committed to Southern Miss.
SECONDARY: Alpharetta, Georgia cornerback Dylan Merrell (6-0/172) committed to Duke on Friday. Merrell is ranked No. 62 at cornerback and No. 67 in Georgia.
Other secondary commits on Friday:
-No. 115 safety & No. 107 Georgia prospect Jibrahn Claude (5-11/185) committed to Buffalo.
-Unranked Mississippi Gul Coast C.C. cornerback Jadarrius Perkins (6-2/185) pledged to Oregon.
LINEBACKER: The top linebacker commit of the day on Friday was from Chandler, Arizona’s Brandon Buckner (6-1/234), who picked Oregon. Buckner is No. 65 at OLB and No. 10 in Arizona.
Other LB commits on Friday:
-No. 112 ranked OLB & No. 12 New York prospect Elijah Muhammad (6-1/200) made a commitment to Colorado State.
-Unranked Independence C.C. inside linebacker Joko Willis (6-3/215) committed to Kentucky.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Western Michigan picked up a commitment from Utica, Michigan’s Dalton Dueweke (6-4/270), who is ranked as the No. 57 offensive guard and No. 44 Michigan prospect.
Other OL commits on Friday:
-UNLV is the landing spot for Peoria, Arizona offensive tackle Caiden Miles (6-4/290), ranked No. 145 at OT and No. 21 in Arizona.
-Unranked Roswell, Georgia offensive tackle Ty Furnish (6-4/250) committed to Virginia.
SPECIALS: ProKick Australia punter Isaac Pearson (6-2/215) committed to Texas.
DEFENSIVE LINE: 2020 strong-side defensive end Josh Davies Balogun (6-4/240) committed to Texas Tech. The Butler C.C. standout is ranked as the No. 149 JUCO in the country for the 2020 class.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
-Manhattan shooting guard Luis Kortright will play for Quinnipiac while Pearl River C.C. power forward Jamarcus Jones (6-7/200) is on to Southern.