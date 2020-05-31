(KMAland) -- Georgia landed a key offensive line commit, Louisville went into Washington for a linebacker and another big commitment for Minnesota on Saturday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top-ranked commit of the day on Saturday came from Cumming, Georgia offensive guard Dylan Fairchild (6-5/298), who is staying in-state with Georgia. Fairchild is ranked No. 135 overall, No. 7 at offensive guard and No. 13 in Georgia by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
LINEBACKER: Louisville landed a commitment from Jaraye Williams (6-3/197) out of Burien, Washington. Williams is ranked No. 288 overall, No. 19 at OLB and No. 8 in Washington.
Other LB commits on Saturday:
-No. 59 OLB and No. 130 Texas prospect Jordan Eubanks (6-2/200) has committed to Florida State.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Greenwood, Indiana defensive end Austin Booker (6-5/235) made the call for Minnesota on Saturday. Booker is ranked No. 669 overall and No. 45 at weak-side defensive end. He’s also the No. 10 prospect in Indiana for the 2021 class.
SKILL PLAYERS: Wake Forest picked up a commitment from Jackson, New Jersey running back Will Towns (5-11/190). Towns is ranked No. 56 at RB and No. 18 in New Jersey.
Other skill player commits on Saturday:
-No. 67 dual-threat quarterback and No. 55 Michigan prospect Mareyohn Hrabowski (6-4/205) committed to Western Michigan.
-No. 97 tight end and No. 15 Massachusetts prospect Ryan Mosesso (6-5/250) landed with Massachusetts.
-No. 130 athlete and No. 66 Illinois prospect Drew Hughes (6-4/256) pledged to Ball State.
SECONDARY: Chula Vista, California cornerback Darren Barkins (6-0/170) committed to Oregon on Saturday. Barkins is ranked No. 64 at CB and No. 70 in California.
Other secondary commits on Saturday:
-Northwest Mississippi Community College safety Cameron White (6-1/195) committed to Texas Tech’s 2020 recruiting class. White is ranked No. 78 among all JUCOs for the 2020 class and No. 7 at safety.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
All three commits on Saturday were guards:
-Mount Vernon, New York point guard Truth Harris (6-2) landed with East Tennessee State.
-Chicago shooting guard Ramean Hinton (6-4/180) pledged to Western Illinois.
-Miami, Florida shooting guard Jahvon Smith (6-4/202) committed to Florida A&M.