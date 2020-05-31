(KMAland) -- Ole Miss landed a Nashville athlete, Virginia Tech added a defensive lineman and more from Sunday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
SKILL PLAYERS: Nashville athlete Kyndrich Breedlove (5-10.5/165) announced a commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Breedlove is ranked No. 31 at the athlete position and No. 14 in Tennessee.
Other skill player commitments on Sunday:
-Iowa State landed Kansas City receiver Jaylin Noel (5-11/170). View the commit story linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kansas-city-receiver-noel-chooses-cyclones/article_acc69bd4-a3b9-11ea-86de-13ac183408e1.html#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
-Stow, Ohio receiver Dalen Stovall (6-3/180) committed to Toledo on Sunday. Stovall is ranked No. 143 at receiver and No. 41 in Ohio.
-No. 85 athlete & No. 103 California prospect Kamron Beachem (6-5/200) committed to Arizona State.
-No. 262 tight end & No. 19 Massachusetts prospect Eni Falayi (6-5/220) announced a commitment to UMass.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Baltimore defensive end Mattheus Carroll (6-3/220) announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on Sunday. Carroll is ranked No. 47 at WDE and No. 22 in Maryland.
Other DL commits from Sunday:
-No. 80 defensive tackle and No. 19 Missouri prospect Dakote Doyle (6-1/270) committed to Baylor.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Arizona landed Mission Viejo, California offensive center JT Hand (6-3/285), who is ra need No. 85 at OC and No. 131 in California.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
Browns Summit, North Carolina small forward Evan Joyner (6-8) and Henry Ford College shooting guard Leon Ayers III (6-4/180) committed to Tennessee State and Mercer, respectively, on Sunday.