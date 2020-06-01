(KMAland) -- A big day of recruiting was highlighted by the No. 5 pro-style quarterback choosing USC.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING CLASS (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SKILL PLAYERS: The No. 5 ranked pro-style quarterback in the country — Miller Moss (6-2/197) — committed to USC on Monday. The Mission Hills, California prospect is ranked No. 52 in the 2021 class and No. 7 in California.
Other skill player movement on Monday:
-Lucedale, Mississippi athlete MJ Daniels (6-3/185) has re-opened his recruiting with a decommitment from Ole Miss. Daniels is ranked No. 381 overall, No. 24 at athlete and No. 6 in Mississippi.
-No. 35 tight end/No. 39 North Carolina prospect Lawson Albright (6-5/225) committed to Northwestern.
-No. 29 tight end/No. 25 Alabama prospect (per 247Sports) Jackson West (6-4/231) pledged to Florida State.
-No. 96 tight end/No. 202 California prospect JP Murphy (6-4/220) decided on San Diego State.
-No. 163 running back/No. 15 Minnesota prospect Gaven Ziebarth (6-0/200) picked North Dakota.
-No. 165 wide receiver/No. 42 Ohio prospect Thomas Zsiros (6-3/202) is sticking in his city with a commitment Toledo.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Texas A&M landed the top offensive line commit of the day on Monday. Richmond, Texas offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree (6-8/305) committed to the Aggies. Fatheree is ranked No. 140 overall, No. 18 at OT and No. 23 in Texas.
Other OL commits on Monday:
-No. 56 offensive tackle & No. 3 Connecticut prospect Tristan Bonds (6-7.5/285) announced for Michigan.
-Unranked Tampa, Florida offensive tackle Cole Essek (6-7/240) committed to Appalachian State.
SECONDARY: Missouri landed the top secondary commit on Monday in picking up Indianapolis cornerback Daylan Carnell (6-1.5/195). View the commit story linked here.
Other secondary movement on Monday:
-No. 70 cornerback & No. 70 Georgia prospect Kani Walker (6-2/194) backed off of his March 31st Boston College pledge on Monday.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Wisconsin went into Ohio to land Akron strong-side defensive end Darryl Peterson (6-3/235), who is ranked No. 503 overall, No. 31 at SDE and No. 17 in Ohio.
Other DL commits on Monday:
-No. 52 WDE & No. 25 Maryland prospect Terrance Butler (6-3/220) announced for Maryland.
-No. 108 DT & No. 37 Arizona prospect Darrion Dalton (6-2/255) picked San Diego State.
No. 144 DT & No. 36 Indiana prospect Larry Harris (6-5/275) committed to Ball State.
LINEBACKER: Henderson, Nevada inside linebacker Zephaniah Maea (6-1/230) committed to Colorado on Monday. Maea is ranked No. 42 at ILB and No. 6 in Nevada.
Other linebacker commits on Monday:
-No. 175 OLB and No. 83 Illinois prospect Naahlyee Bryant (6-2/200) committed to Western Michigan.
-2020 outside linebacker prospect Jarin Johnson of Arlington, Texas switched his commitment from Air Force to Indiana State.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020 unless noted otherwise)
GUARD: Stanford picked up Blairstown, New Jersey point guard Michael O’Connell (6-2/17) while UMES and McNeese State also landed 2020 guard in Zion Styles (6-3) of Monroe College and Zach Scott Jr. (6-4/173) from Fort Lauderdale.
2021 Mableton, Georgia combo guard Danny Stubbs (6-0/165) made a commitment on Monday in choosing Georgia State.