(KMAland) -- Oklahoma State landed four football commitments while Maryland and Louisville picked up key 2021 basketball commits on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SKILL PLAYERS: Oklahoma State had a busy day of commitments in landing four verbals, including brothers Bryson Green (6-0.5/203) and Blaine Green (6-1.5/204) out of Allen, Texas. Bryson is ranked No. 46 at receiver and No. 40 in Texas while Blaine is No. 58 and 50.
Other skill player movement on Wednesday:
-No. 20 athlete and No. 6 Illinois prospect Sam Jackson (5-11/170) pulled a switch on Wednesday in choosing to decommit from Minnesota and commit to Purdue.
-No. 74 wide receiver and No. 158 Texas prospect Cam Smith (6-1/165) also pledged to Oklahoma State.
-No. 81 running back and No. 40 Alabama prospect Deshun Murrell (5-11/185) committed to UCLA.
-No. 48 pro-style quarterback and No. 53 Ohio prospect Joey Labas (6-4/190) landed with Iowa. View the story here.
-No. 156 athlete and No. 25 Arizona prospect Zachary Lewis (5-11/180) committed to Nevada.
-Unranked Marshalltown, Iowa tight end Carson Williams (6-5/225) decided on Buffalo. View the complete story here.
-Unranked Charlottesville, Virginia athlete Jonas Sanker (6-2/193) is going to Boston College.
SECONDARY: Ole Miss grabbed a strong cornerback commitment in picking up Atlanta’s Demarko Williams (5-10/175), who ranks No. 49 at cornerback and No. 52 in Georgia.
Other secondary commits:
-No. 63 safety and No. 110 Florida prospect Caden Fordham (6-2/220) committed to NC State.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Yet another Oklahoma State commit on Wednesday came from offensive tackle Logan Nobles (6-6/260) of Jenks, Oklahoma. Nobles is ranked No. 103 at OT and No. 19 in Oklahoma.
Other OL movement:
-Unranked Maplesville, Alabama offensive tackle Brett Johnson (6-4/277) committed to South Alabama.
DEFENSIVE LINE: The lone commit of the day on the defensive line came from Justin Isler (6-2/225) out of Temple, Georgia. The unranked weak-side defensive end picked Appalachian State.
LINEBACKER: Unranked outside linebacker Cruz Temple (5-11/205) committed to East Carolina on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
GUARD: Maryland picked up a commitment from the No. 77 overall player in the class, landing shooting guard Ike Cornish (6-6/185) of Greenville, South Carolina. Cornish is ranked No. 16 at SG and No. 3 in South Carolina.
Louisville also landed a key commitment in Creedmoor, North Carolina point guard Bobby Pettiford (6-1/175), who ranks No. 147 overall, No. 26 at PG and No. 6 in North Carolina.
Western Illinois picked up a 2020 commitment in Vincennes University shooting guard Colton Sandage (6-2/165).