(KMAland) -- It was a big day for the Big Ten with Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern and Indiana all picking up key commits.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
DEFENSIVE LINE: The highest-ranked commit of the day came from Tiffin, Iowa defensive end TJ Bollers (6-3/250). View the commit story linked here.
SKILL PLAYERS: Indianapolis dual-threat quarterback Donaven McCulley (6-5/195) committed to Indiana on Thursday. McCulley is ranked as the No. 12 dual-threat QB and the No. 3 ranked player in Indiana.
Other skill player commits on Thursday:
-Arkansas also landed a dual-threat quarterback in Lucas Coley (6-1/203), who is ranked No. 19 as a dual-threat QB and No. 94 in Texas.
-No. 56 running back and No. 20 Michigan prospect Anthony Thus III (6-1/207) committed to Northwestern.
-No. 41 pro-style quarterback and No. 98 California prospect Xavier Ward (6-2/195) pledged to Washington State.
-No. 95 running back and No. 170 Florida prospect Anthony Williams (6-0/185) committed to UCF.
-Unranked Northport, Alabama running back Damien Taylor (5-10/180) committed to Troy.
-Unranked Laurel, Mississippi running back Xavier Evans (5-8/195) landed with Arkansas State.
-Arkansas State also picked up a commitment from Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. running back Deondre House (5-9/190).
-Unranked dual-threat quarterback Christian Greene (6-2/170) is heading to Wake Forest.
LINEBACKERS: Nebraska picked up another linebacker commit on Thursday in nabbing a pledge from Los Gatos, California OLB Will Schweitzer (6-4/210). View the commit story linked here.
Other LB commits on Thursday:
-Unranked Deerfield Beach, Florida OLB Justice Cross (6-1/205) announced for Florida Atlantic.
-Unranked Carrollton, Georgia ILB Jared Nedd (5-11/225) committed to Memphis.
SECONDARY: South Florida picked up a commitment from Melbourne, Florida safety Jordan Blackmon (5-10/175). Blackmon is ranked No. 81 at safety and No. 133 in Florida.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Unranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive tackle Keshawn Moore (6-8/350) announced his commitment to South Alabama.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021)
POINT GUARD: South Plains College point guard Isaiah Marin (6-5/190) committed to New Mexico.