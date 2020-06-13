(KMAland) -- Alabama, Oregon, LSU, North Carolina and Arkansas all received top 200 prospects commitments on Friday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
OFFENSIVE LINE: The No. 17 ranked player, No. 5 ranked offensive tackle and No. 4 ranked Florida prospect JC Latham (6-6/305) committed to Alabama on Friday.
Other OL commits:
-No. 126 OT and No. 187 Florida prospect Kareem Harden (6-5/290) committed to FIU.
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Menlo Park, California receiver Troy Franklin (6-2/170) announced a commitment to Oregon. Franklin is ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the country, No. 2 at receiver and No. 3 in California.
Other WR/TE commits from Friday:
-No. 105 WR and No. 96 Florida prospect Tae’Quan Johnson (6-3/190) has committed to Coastal Carolina.
-Unranked Fort Lauderdale, Florida wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (6-3/190) announced for Florida Atlantic.
QUARTERBACK: The No. 3 dual-threat QB in the 2022 class Walker Howard (6-1/185) his own commitment to LSU on Friday. Howard is ranked No. 62 overall and No. 4 in Louisiana for the next class.
Other QB commits on Friday:
-Unranked pro-style quarterback Hunter Herring (6-4/200) of Monroe, Louisiana committed to Louisiana Lafayette.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Kernersville, North Carolina strong-side defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie (6-4.5/274) committed to North Carolina. Ritzie is ranked No. 142 overall, No. 12 at SDE and No. 7 in North Carolina.
Other DL commits:
-No. 86 WDE and No. 236 Texas prospect Wilburn Smallwood (6-2/223) announced a commitment to Nevada.
DEFENSIVE BACK: The top-ranked defensive back commitment of Friday came from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s AJ Green (5-11/194), who is ranked No. 15 at CB and No. 3 in Oklahoma. Green is the No. 188 ranked player in the 2021 class.
Other DB movement from Friday:
-No. 28 safety and No. 69 Florida prospect Dakota Mitchell (6-0/184) announced a decommitment from LSU.
-No. 61 cornerback and No. 24 Tennessee prospect Jawon Odoms (6-2/185) committed to Memphis.
-No. 116 cornerback and No. 8 Hawaii prospect Fatuvalu Iosefa (6-0/170) announced a pledge to California.
-Unranked Memphis, Tennessee safety Roderic Lewis (5-11/175) is heading to Tulane.
-Unranked Boiling Springs, South Carolina safety Caden Sullivan (6-1/185) announced a commitment to Appalachian State.
LINEBACKER: Nashville, Tennessee inside linebacker Bryce Edmondson (6-2/220) has committed to Memphis. Edmondson is ranked No. 65 at ILB and No. 40 in Tennessee.
Other LB commits from Friday:
-Unranked Inman, South Carolina inside linebacker Camden Gray (6-3/225) has committed to Navy.
ATHLETE: No. 108 ranked athlete and No. 10 Hawaii prospect Peter Manuma (6-0/165) announced a commitment to Hawaii on Friday.
Other athlete commitments:
-2020 prospect Kobe Singleton (5-11/165) committed to Southern Utah. The Pasco, Washington native is ranked No. 198 at athlete and No. 55 in Washington.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
POINT GUARD: Windermere, Florida point guard Trey Moss (6-3/170) has committed to South Florida.
Other PG commits on Friday:
-2020 point guard Angelo Stuart (6-1/160) of Mineral Area College has committed to Seattle.
SMALL FORWARD: Chesterland, Ohio prospect Josh Irwin (6-7/221) has committed to Youngstown State.
Other SF commits on Friday:
-2020 Allen Community College small forward Malik Harmon (6-4/205) committed to Alcorn State.
SHOOTING GUARD: Italian 2020 shooting guard Lorenzo Donadio (6-4/190) announced a commitment to American.