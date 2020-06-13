(KMAland) -- Miami and Washington football and Harvard basketball were big winners in college recruiting on Saturday.
Note: All rankings are courtesy of 247Sports Composite.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Miami picked up a key commitment from in-city receiver Romello Brinson (6-2/180), who ranks No. 132 overall, No. 25 at receiver and No. 21 in Florida.
Other WR commits:
-Former Nebraska quarterback/receiver Bobby Newcombe’s son Isaiah Newcombe (6-1/185) committed to UCLA. Newcome is ranked No. 147 at WR and No. 10 in Arizona by 247Sports.
DEFENSIVE BACK: The top defensive commit of the day was from La Puente, California cornerback Dyson McCutcheon (5-10/165), who announced for Washington. McCutchen is ranked No. 48 at CB and No. 60 in California.
Other DB commits:
-Unranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College safety Malik Jones (6-2/190) made a pledge to UTSA.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Philadelphia offensive tackle Tyler Needham (6-4/265) announced his pledge to Rutgers. Needham is ranked No. 103 at OT and No. 25 in Pennsylvania.
Other OL commits:
-No. 140 offensive tackle and No. 12 Hawaii prospect Austyn Kauhi (6-5/260) announced a commitment to Syracuse.
QUARTERBACK: Pro-style quarterback Matthew Geeting (6-5/195) from Chino, California announced a commitment to Middle Tennessee. Geeting is No. 95 at pro-style QB and No. 244 in California.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SHOOTING GUARD: Harvard nabbed a key commitment from 247Sports’ No. 73 ranked player in the 2021 class, Louis Lesmond (6-5/190). The Niles, Illinois prospect is No. 15 at shooting guard and No. 5 in Illinois.
Other SG commits:
-2020 shooting guard Nathan McClure (6-4/175) of State Fair Community College is going to IUPUI.
-Unranked Evanston, Illinois SG Blake Peters (6-1/180) is set to play at Princeton.
POINT GUARD: 2020 point guard Tyler Brown (6-1/175) of Hutchinson Community College announced a commitment to Brown.
Other PG commits:
-Chicago, Illinois point guard Marcus Watson Jr. (6-0/165) announced a commitment to the Western Illinois 2020 recruiting class.