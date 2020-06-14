(KMAland) -- Memphis nabbed a pair of commits, Illinois took a Florida receiver and Arizona also picked up a commit on Sunday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
DEFENSIVE BACK: The top commit of the day on Sunday came from Baton Rouge cornerback Tyrell Raby (5-11/173), who picked Memphis. Raby is the No. 53 at cornerback and No. 19 in Louisiana.
Other DB commits:
-No. 93 safety and No. 33 Louisiana prospect Eric Randall (6-0/181) also committed to Memphis on Sunday.
-No. 131 safety and No. 21 Washington prospect Jatavious Magee (6-1/170) committed to Florida Atlantic.
RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Jacksonville, Florida receiver Patrick Bryant (6-3/187) announced a pledge to Illinois. Bryant is the No. 153 receiver and No. 145 player in Florida.
Other WR/TE commits:
-No. 213 receiver and No. 162 California prospect Damir Abdullah (6-5/190) committed to Colorado State.
-Unranked Columbia, South Carolina tight end Banks Pope (6-4/235) has committed to Appalachian State.
ATHLETE: San Clemente, California athlete Cole Batson (6-4/190) announced a commitment to Arizona. Baton is ranked No. 83 as an athlete and No. 94 in California.
QUARTERBACK: Mocksville, North Carolina pro-style quarterback Nate Hampton (6-6/230) committed to Liberty. Hampton is ranked No. 58 at QB and No. 62 in North Carolina.
Other QB commits:
-Unranked Fairmont, West Virginia dual-threat quarterback Gage Michael (6-0/175) committed to Kent State.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Bethesda, Maryland defensive end Jalen Satchell (6-2/250) made a commitment public to Temple on Sunday. Satchell is ranked No. 97 at strong-side defensive end and No. 54 in Maryland.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Norco, California offensive tackle Andrew Madrigal (6-4/280) will play for Nevada. Madrigal is ranked No. 128 at OT and No. 130 in California.
Other OL commits:
-Unranked Mansfield, Texas offensive guard River Gordon (6-3/285) has committed to UTSA.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021)
There was one commitment on Sunday, and it came from Johns Creek, Georgia shooting guard Matt Davis (6-6/180), who had pledged to Charleston Southern.