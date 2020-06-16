(KMAland) -- A big day for Texas defensive back recruiting and a busy day for tight ends committing in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
DEFENSIVE BACK: Texas picked up two top 100 players for their future secondary on Monday, adding Dallas cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem (6-1/175) and Kennedale, Texas safety JD Coffey (6-0.5/180).
Ibraheem is ranked No. 171 overall, No. 13 at corner and No. 28 in Texas while Coffey is 173, No. 7 at safety and 29.
Other DB commits on Monday:
-No. 108 safety and No. 200 Texas prospect Dalton Johnson (5-10/180) committed to Arizona.
-Unranked Euclid, Ohio safety Cam Smith (6-2/180) committed to Eastern Michigan.
RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Tennessee picked up the top offensive player commitment of the day with Savannah, Tennessee tight end Hudson Wolfe (6-6/240) going with the Vols. Wolfe is ranked No. 225 overall, No. 9 at tight end and No. 6 in Tennessee.
Other WR/TE commits:
-No. 23 tight end and No. 73 Texas prospect Landen King (6-5/210) pledged to Auburn.
-No. 94 receiver and No. 55 Alabama prospect Peyton Higgins (5-10/170) landed with Troy.
-No. 358 receiver and No. 94 Illinois prospect Tanner Koziol (6-6/197) decided on North Dakota.
ATHLETE: South Carolina landed a commitment from Cedartown, Georgia athlete Jayden Johnson (6-2/200) on Monday. Johnson is ranked No. 37 as an athlete and No. 41 in Georgia.
Other athlete commitments:
-No. 114 athlete and No. 22 Arizona prospect Jack Howell (6-0/190) chose Colorado State.
-2020 unranked athlete Jaylon Beasley (5-11/183) of Duluth, Georgia picked Troy.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top offensive line commit of the day came from Mineola, Texas offensive guard Jackson Anderson (6-4/290), who committed to Colorado. Anderson is ranked No. 37 at OG and No. 123 in Texas.
Other OL commits:
-Unranked Gardner, Kansas offensive tackle Austin Weiner (6-7/240) committed to Kansas State. View the story linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kansas-state-football-picks-up-pair-of-2021-commitments/article_4dd3da46-af90-11ea-aae5-d734d4a77d6a.html
LINEBACKER: UNLV picked up a commitment from Pittsburg, California outside linebacker Maurice Jamison (6-2.5/205), who ranks No. 131 at OLB and No. 196 in California.
Other LB commits:
-Unranked Wake Forest, North Carolina outside linebacker Isaiah Pipkin (6-6/220) committed to Arizona State.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Boulder, Colorado defensive end Brayden Wood (6-3/257) announced for K-State. View the commit story here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kansas-state-football-picks-up-pair-of-2021-commitments/article_4dd3da46-af90-11ea-aae5-d734d4a77d6a.html
Other DL commits:
-Houston, Texas weak-side defensive end Kevon Garcia (6-2/215) committed to Arizona.
SPECIALS: ProKick Australia punter Wilson Berry announced a commitment to Kentucky.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
The lone commitment of the day came from Russian center Viktor Lakhin (6-9/210), who chose Cincinnati. Lakhin is ranked No. 137 in the 2020 class.