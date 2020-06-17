(KMAland) -- Alabama landed a receiver and Oregon lost a 2022 running back commit during a slow day of college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless otherwise noted)
RECEIVERS: Alabama picked up a key commitment from Orlando, Florida wide receiver Christian Leary (5-9/180), who is ranked No. 130 overall, No. 23 at receiver and No. 20 in Florida.
Other WR commits:
-Unranked Leesburg, Virginia receiver Tariq Sims (6-0/175) committed to Old Dominion.
RUNNING BACK: 2022 running back Jaydn Ott (5-11/195) announced a decommitment from Oregon. Ott is ranked No. 227 overall in the class by 247Sports. He’s the No. 26 running back and No. 6 player in Nevada for the class.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Arkansas grabbed a commitment from Arnaudville, Louisiana offensive tackle Devon Manuel (6-8/300), who is No. 112 at OT and No. 36 in Louisiana.
QUARTERBACK: A pair of quarterbacks made their decisions on Tuesday with Burke, Virginia’s Billy Edwards (6-3/195) choosing Old Dominion and Bradenton, Florida’s Shawqi Itraish (6-3/190) opting for Rice.
Edwards is No. 50 as a pro-style QB and No. 39 in Virginia while Itraish is No. 47 and No. 172 in Florida.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Unranked Searcy, Arkansas safety Marlon Crockett (6-4/190) made a commitment announcement to Arkansas State.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
The one known commitment on Tuesday came from Springfield, Massachusetts center Isaiah Richards (6-10/215), who announced for Louisiana.