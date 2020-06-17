(KMAland) -- Oklahoma, Memphis, Oregon State and Virginia Tech were some of the winners in football while Ole Miss got a big commitment in hoops on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
DEFENSIVE LINE: Portland defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (6-7/240) announced for Oklahoma. Rawlins-Kibonge ranks No. 21 at strong-side defensive end and No. 2 in Oregon.
Other DL commits:
-2020 defensive tackle CamRon Jackson (6-5.5/271) reversed from LSU to Memphis on Wednesday. The Haynesville, Louisiana DT is ranked No. 56 at DT and No. 25 in Louisiana for 2020.
-Unranked Cordele, Georgia weak-side defensive end Nick Mercer (6-3/235) committed to Georgia Southern.
RUNNING BACK: The top offensive commit of the day came from Portland all-purpose back Damir Collins (5-9/185), who picked Oregon State. Collins is ranked No. 7 as an APB and No. 3 in Oregon.
Other RB commits:
-No. 38 running back and No. 87 prospect in Texas JP Martin (5-11/185) announced a commitment to Memphis.
QUARTERBACK: Virginia Tech landed Jersey City dual-threat quarterback Tahj Bullock (6-4/223), who is ranked No. 19 as a dual-threat QB and No. 15 in New Jersey.
Other QB commits:
-Unranked Roswell, Georgia dual-threat QB Michael Fitzgerald (6-5/200) committed to UMass.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Former Boston College commit and Douglasville, Georgia cornerback Kani Walker (6-2/194) committed to Louisville. Walker is ranked dNo. 59 at corner and No. 64 in Georgia.
Other DB commits:
-No. 90 safety and No. 47 Ohio prospect Garner Wallace (6-5/185) announced a commitment to Northwestern.
-No. 105 safety and NO. 203 Texas prospect Ty Marsh (5-10/170) pledged to Houston.
ATHLETE: Cleveland, Tennessee athlete Javin Burke (6-0/202) announced a commitment to Virginia on Wednesday. Burke is ranked No. 61 at athlete and No. 25 in Tennessee.
LINEBACKER: Lakeland, Florida outside linebacker Gavin Barthiel (6-2/205) announced his own commitment to Georgia Tech. Barthiel is ranked No. 69 at OLB and No. 144 in Florida.
Other LB commits:
-No. 64 inside linebacker & No. 221 Florida prospect Dylan Rosiek (6-1/210) committed to Illinois.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top offensive lineman commit of the day was Jordan Davis (6-5/288) deciding on South Carolina. The Fairburn, Georgia OT is ranked No. 118 at his position and No. 116 in Georgia.
TIGHT END: No. 97 tight end and No. 272 Texas prospect Connor Hulstein (6-5/210) committed to Princeton.
Other TE commits on Wednesday:
-No. 123 tight end and No. 3 South Dakota prospect Reece Burckhard (6-8/235) committed to South Dakota State.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
POINT GUARD: Ole Miss picked up the No. 37 player in the 2021 class Daeshun Ruffin (5-9/160) on Wednesday. The Jackson, Mississippi standout is ranked No. 4 at PG and No. 1 in state.
SMALL FORWARD: Garden Grove, California small forward Carlos Rosario (6-7/180) announced a commitment to the Washington State 2020 class on Wednesday. Rosario ranks No. 119 overall, No. 23 at SF and No. 14 in California for 2020.
POWER FOWARD: Robert Morris landed Denmark, Wisconsin power forward Patrick Suemnick (6-8/210).