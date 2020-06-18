(KMAland) -- Villanova hoops landed a top 40 commit for the 2021 class while Louisville, Memphis and Florida had big days in football recruiting on Thursday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
LINEBACKER: Memphis landed the top commitment of the day in picking up Marrero, Louisiana inside linebacker Andrew Jones (6-0/200), who is ranked No. 15 at ILB and No. 13 in Louisiana.
Other LB movement from Thursday:
-No. 30 ILB and No. 60 Georgia prospect Christopher Paul Jr. (6-1/235) announced a decommitment from Nebraska. View the story here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/georgia-linebacker-backs-off-commitment-to-nebraska/article_ed4fc4cc-b1b6-11ea-afe5-3b6947fc0e5c.html
DEFENSIVE BACK: Winter Park, Florida safety Dakota Mitchell (6-0/184) announced a commitment to Florida. Mitchell, who ranks No. 28 at safety and No. 69 in Florida, was previously committed to LSU.
Other DB commits from Thursday:
-No. 93 safety and No. 98 Georgia prospect TJ Quinn (6-1/200) committed to Louisville.
RECEIVER: Lubbock, Texas receiver TJ Steele (6-0/180) announced a commitment to North Texas. Steele is ranked No. 97 at WR and No. 82 in Texas.
Other WR commits on Thursday:
-Unranked Jacksonville, Florida receiver Malcolm Seaborn (6-0/180) committed to Navy.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Monroe, North Carolina offensive guard Michael Gonzalez (6-4/280) announced a commitment to Louisville. Gonzalez is ranked No. 34 at OG and No. 37 in North Carolina.
Other OL commits on Thursday:
-No. 157 offensive tackle and No. 28 Mississippi prospect Reid Gavin (6-4/310) landed with South Alabama.
-No. 165 offensive guard and No. 91 Illinois prospect Bodie Turner (6-4/250) decided on Louisville.
ATHLETE: Stephens City, Virginia athlete Keli Lawson (6-4/200) announced he will attend Virginia Tech. He’s the No. 90 ranked athlete and No. 36 player in Virginia.
Other athlete commits from Thursday:
-No. 108 athlete and No. 22 Missouri prospect Devrin Weathers (6-1/170) announced a commitment to Kansas State. View the story here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kansas-state-football-adds-third-commitment-of-the-week/article_82642ce8-b1b6-11ea-8ddb-e3bc9c4b8c97.html
DEFENSIVE LINE: Unranked Jacksonville, Florida weak-side defensive end Phillip Lee (6-5/195) committed to Troy.
Other DL commits from Thursday:
-Unranked junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl (6-5/235) announced a commitment to Missouri. View the story linked here.
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mizzou-picks-up-former-2019-commit-juco-defensive-end-pearl/article_b29b5c06-b1b6-11ea-ac98-33beed7362dc.html
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SMALL FORWARD: The No. 34 overall player in the class Trey Patterson (6-7/185) announced a commitment to Villanova. Patterson is ranked No. 8 at SF and No. 2 in New Jersey.
2020 small forward Derek Fountain (6-8.5/200) announced a commitment of his own on Thursday, choosing Mississippi State.