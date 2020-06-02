(KMAland) -- NC State landed a top 200 player in a big day for wide receiver commitments.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
SKILL PLAYERS: It was a big day of commits for wide receivers, and the top commitment of the day was Kernserville, North Carolina receiver Micah Crowell (6-2/205), who will stay in state with NC State. Crowell is ranked No. 175 overall, No. 32 at receiver and No. 11 in North Carolina.
Other skill player commitments:
-No. 121 receiver & No. 115 Texas prospect Jaedon Wilson (6-3/172) committed to Arkansas.
-No. 145 receiver & No. 143 Florida prospect Artez Hooker (5-9/160) committed to Buffalo.
-No. 146 receiver & No. 157 Texas prospect Brenan Hawkins (6-3/200) announced for K-State. Click here for the story.
-No. 142 tight end & No. 25 Minnesota prospect Jaden Norby (6-4/240) announced a commitment to North Dakota.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Rutgers landed Newark, New Jersey defensive tackle Zaire Angoy (6-4/310) on Tuesday. Angoy ranks No. 66 at DT and No. 26 in New Jersey.
One other DL commit on Tuesday:
-No. 81 WDE & No. 8 New York prospect Chris King (6-3/235) decided on Buffalo.