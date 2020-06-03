(KMAland) -- Miami and USC both picked up key wide receiver commits on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
SKILL PLAYERS: The top commitment of the day on Wednesday came from Fort Lauderdale receiver Jacolby George (5-11/161), who picked Miami. The No. 178 overall player is also ranked No. 34 at receiver and No. 26 in Florida.
Other skill player commitments from Wednesday:
-No. 65 receiver and No. 3 Nevada prospect Michael Jackson (6-0/198) picked USC.
-No. 84 running back and No. 9 Arkansas prospect Corey Platt Jr. (6-1/95) chose Arkansas State.
-No. 48 pro-style quarterback & No. 53 Ohio prospect Joey Labas (6-4/190) announced a decommitment from Ball State.
-No. 105 athlete and No. 54 Michigan prospect Ezra McAllister (6-0/170) committed to Vanderbilt.
-No. 221 wide receiver & No. 69 Ohio prospect Xavier Black (6-1/165) landed with Toledo.
-No. 142 tight end & No. 14 Massachusetts prospect Gus McGee (6-5/220) picked James Madison.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Northwestern picked up a commitment from defensive end Barryn Sorrell (6-3/250), who ranks No. 50 at strong-side defensive end and No. 21 in Louisiana.
Other DL commits on Wednesday:
-No. 81 strong-side defensive end and No. 29 New Jersey prospect Mike Jarvis (6-5/250) committed to Wisconsin.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Bothell, Washington offensive guard Koll Faaiu (6-4/315) announced his commitment to Utah. Faaiu is ranked No. 40 at OG and No. 14 in Washington.
Other OL commits on Wednesday:
-No. 76 offensive guard and No. 2 ranked player in Germany Daijel Miletic (6-3/290) committed to Virginia Tech.
-No. 204 offensive tackle and No. 269 California prospect Jadon Furubotten (6-4/275) pledged to Air Force.
SECONDARY: Atlanta cornerback Alan Wright (6-0/185) committed to Vanderbilt. Wright is ranked No. 115 at corner and No. 107 in Georgia.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
CENTER: Syracuse picked up a key commitment from Napa, California center Frank Anselm (6-10/220), who is ranked No. 182 overall, No. 28 at center and No. 19 in California for the 2020 class.
GUARD: There were three guard commitments and a decommitment on Wednesday…
-South Mountain CC point guard Kareem Clark (6-3/185) has committed to Alabama State.
-San Bernardino, California point guard D.J. Jackson (5-11/155) also pledged to Alabama State.
-Kilgore College shooting guard D’Rell Roberts (6-5/190) committed to Prairie View A&M.
-Mineral Area College point guard Angelo Stuart (6-1/160) decommitted from Western Illinois.
FORWARD: Baton Rouge, Louisiana small forward Collin Holloway (6-5/215) made a commitment to Georgetown.