Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 93F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.