(KMAland) -- NC State landed a second big commitment in as many days on Thursday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING CLASS (2021)
SECONDARY: North Carolina State picked up a key commitment for the second straight day, landing former Tennessee cornerback commit Nate Evans (6-1/175) out of Virginia Beach. Evans is ranked No. 58 at corner and No. 21 in Virginia.
Other secondary movement on Thursday:
-Burnie, Maryland safety Samuel Graham (6-1/185) announced a decommitment from Miami, Ohio. Graham is ranked No. 134 at safety and No. 53 in Maryland.
-No. 191 cornerback & No. 265 Florida prospect Travis McNichols (5-8/170) announced a commitment to Appalachian State.
SKILL PLAYERS: UCF picked up Arlington, Texas wide receiver Cameron Brady (6-2/195), who is ranked No. 149 at receiver and No. 158 in Texas.
Other skill player commitments on Thursday:
-Unranked Valdosa, Georgia receiver Javonte Sherman (6-2/195) announced a commitment to East Carolina.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Another decommitment came on Thursday with Haslet, Texas defensive end Jayden Gray (6-3/235) backing off his commitment to North Texas. Gray is ranked No. 70 at weak-side defensive end and No. 187 in Texas.
Other DL commits on Thursday:
-No. 59 defensive tackle and No. 177 Texas prospect Tyler Quinn (6-1.5/266) committed to Colorado State.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Romeo, Michigan offensive tackle Weston Jones (6-5/260) announced a commitment to BYU on Thursday. Jones is ranked No. 122 at OT and No. 39 in Michigan.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING CLASS (2020 unless noted otherwise)
FORWARD: Syracuse landed a big commitment for the 2021 class on Thursday, picking up a commitment from Potomac, Maryland small forward Benny Williams (6-8/180). Williams is ranked No. 47 overall, No. 10 at SF and No. 1 in Maryland for the 2021 class.
GUARD: There were a pair of commitments in the guard court on Thursday…
-Urbana, Illinois shooting guard Bryson Tatum (6-4/180) pledged to Miami, Ohio.
-Clarendon College point guard Donchevell Nugent (6-0) committed to UMES.
CENTER: Sterling, Illinois center Devon House (6-6/200) committed to Kansas City.