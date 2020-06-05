(KMAland) -- Clemson, USC and UCLA all landed key commitments on Friday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
SKILL PLAYERS: Clemson picked up a key commitment from Fort Lauderdale, Florida wide receiver Troy Stellato (6-0/175). Stellato ranks as the No. 125 overall player, No. 22 at receiver and No. 19 in Florida.
Other skill player movement on Friday:
-No. 18 tight end and No. 62 Texas prospect Lake McRae (6-4/217) of Austin decided on USC.
-No. 20 dual-threat quarterback and No. 67 California prospect Kajiya Hollawayne (6-4/206) will play his college ball at UCLA.
-No. 49 athlete and No. 20 Illinois prospect Trenton Howland (6-2/218) made a commitment to Indiana.
-No. 97 athlete and No. 12 Utah prospect Tevia Mafileo (6-5/175) announced a decommitment from the BYU class.
-Unranked Atlanta, Georgia athlete Khalil Anderson (5-11/175) committed to Pitt.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Georgia Tech picked up the top offensive line commit of the day on Friday, landing Greensboro, Alabama offensive guard Eli Richey (6-5/291). Richey is ranked No. 45 at oG and No. 41 in Alabama.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Oklahoma picked up a commitment from Iowa Western defensive tackle Isaiah Coe (6-3/305). View the complete story here.
Other DL commits on Friday:
-No. 71 strong-side defensive end and No. 27 Pennsylvania prospect Jordan Laudato (6-5/240) picked Temple.
SECONDARY: Missouri landed Cocoa, Florida cornerback Zxaequan Reeves (6-2/180). View the complete story linked here.
Other secondary commits on Friday:
-No. 120 safety and No. 33 Pennsylvania prospect Stephon Hall (6-1/165) announce a commitment to Pitt.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
GUARD: Former Coppin State commit Nykie Jackson (6-6/205) will re-open his recruitment. The Harcum College athlete committed to CSU on May 1st.
East Tennessee State got a commitment from Wildwood, Florida point guard Marcus Niblack (6-1/185) and Independence CC point guard Jaden McClanahan (5-11/170) committed to Utah Valley.
FORWARD: Evansville landed Elizabethtown, Kentucky small forward Alex Matthews (6-5/210), and Cal Baptist picked up in-state small forward Tyree Campbell (6-6/185) from Etiwanda, California.