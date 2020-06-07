(KMAland) -- Florida State nabbed the top football commit of the day while Harvard picked up a key basketball pledge on Sunday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
SECONDARY: The top commitment of the day on Sunday came from Lehigh Acres, Florida cornerback Omarion Cooper (6-0/170), who ranks No. 271 overall, No. 18 at corner and No. 40 in Florida per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Other secondary commitments on Sunday:
-Oklahoma City cornerback Makale Smith (6-0/165) announced for Oklahoma State. He ranks No. 105 at cornerback and No. 20 in Oklahoma via 247Sports.
LINEBACKER: San Diego State added Henderson, Nevada outside linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (6-1/200), who ranks No. 88 at OLB and No. 8 in Nevada.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Florida Atlantic landed twin brothers Jaden Sandlin (6-6/260) and Jordan Sandlin (6-6/295) out of Tampa, Florida. The former is ranked No. 89 at OT and No. 255 in Florida while the latter is No. 152 and 236, respectively, according to 247Sports.
Other OL commitments on Sunday:
-Unranked Indian Trail, North Carolina offensive tackle Andrew Threatt (6-4/246) has committed to Navy.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Harvard landed a key commitment from Houston defensive end Jacob Psyk (6-2.5/231). Psyk is ranked No. 105 at strong-side defensive end and No. 256 in Texas.
Other DL commits on Sunday:
-No. 109 defensive tackle and No. 241 California prospect Evan Branch-Haynes (6-2/270) have committed to Arizona.
-Unranked junior college defensive tackle Aurion People (6-3/290) of the College of the Canyons has committed to the Arkansas State 2020 class.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021)
CENTER: Harvard landed Deerfield, Massachusetts big man Bennett Pitcher (6-9/255) on Sunday. Pitcher was previously a highly-ranked football recruit before an injury forced him to switch sports.
GUARD: Washington D.C. shooting guard Malcolm Dread (6-4/170) announced a commitment to Richmond.