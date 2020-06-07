(KMAland) -- West Virginia, Notre Dame and Okie State were among the teams outside of the region to receive commitments on Saturday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
SKILL PLAYERS: Germantown, Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather (6-3/210) announced a commitment to West Virginia on Saturday. Prather is ranked as the No. 290 overall player in the country per 247Sports. He also ranks No. 53 at receiver and No. 13 in Maryland.
Other movement among skill players on Saturday:
-Missouri City, Texas wide receiver Latrell Neville (6-3/195) announced he has decommitted from Virginia Tech. The No. 59 receiver and No. 51 player in Texas committed to the Hokies on April 5th.
-No. 150 receiver and No. 17 prospect in Oklahoma Jaden Bray (6-3/190) committed to Oklahoma State.
-No. 175 tight end and No. 203 Floria prospect Christopher Johnson (6-2/203) announced a commitment to UConn.
SECONDARY: Notre Dame landed a commitment from Gaithersburg, Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes (6-2/180) on Saturday. Barnes is ranked No. 43 at corner and No. 19 in Maryland.
LINEBACKER: Frmeont-Mills outside linebacker Seth Malcom (6-3/195) officially committed to Nebraska on Saturday. View the story linked here.
OFFENSIVE LINE: A pair of unranked offensive tackles announced their commitments on Saturday. Brusnwick, Georgia’s Caleb Cook (6-3/278) announced for Georgia Southern while Marion, Massachusetts’ Stephane Voltaire (6-5/285) decided on Villanova.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
GUARD: Creighton received a commitment from highly-ranked Ryan Nembhard of Monteverde, Florida. View the story here.