(KMAland) -- It was a busy day of college football recruiting with 20 commits and one recommit.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
LINEBACKERS: Mississippi State added the No. 4 rated junior college player in the nation in inside linebacker Navonteque Strong (6-1/230) of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Strong is ranked No. 1 among JUCO linebackers.
Other LB movement on Monday:
-No. 32 ILB and No. 5 Arkansas prospect Cole Joyce (6-0/212) of Bentonville committed to UCF.
SKILL PLAYERS: Arkansas picked up a key commitment from Rockledge, Florida prospect Raheim Sanders (6-2/210), who is ranked as the No. 26 athlete and No. 65 player in Florida.
Other skill player movement on Monday:
-No. 93 receiver and No. 54 California prospect Ezavier Staples (6-2/182) has committed to UCLA.
-No. 40 running back and No. 33 North Carolina prospect Trevion Cooley (6-2/182) chose Louisville.
-No. 80 running back and No. 85 California prospect Samuel Green (5-8/170) will play for UNLV at the next level.
-No. 65 tight end and No. 37 Virginia prospect Nathan Boerboom (6-4/210) announced a commitment to UCF.
-No. 74 dual-threat quarterback and No. 18 Nevada prospect Evan Olaes (6-0/205) announced his commitment to Colorado State.
-No. 75 tight end and No. 58 Ohio prospect David Larkins (6-5/225) landed with Appalachian State.
-Unranked Washington D.C. athlete Jaden Coffee (6-2/195) committed to Temple.
-2020 wide receiver out of Gardena, California Ronald Gilliam (6-0/192) committed to San Diego State. Gilliam is ranked No. 147 at receiver for the class and No. 92 in California.
-2023 Spotsylvania, Virginia tight end Mathias Barnwell (6-5/240) announced he has committed to Penn State.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Harvard picked up an impressive commitment from Chattanooga, Tennessee offensive guard Austin Gentle (6-3.5/292). Gentle is ranked No. 28 at OG and No. 16 in Tennessee.
Other OL movement on Monday:
-No. 101 offensive tackle and No. 42 Ohio prospect Tomas Rimac (6-6/280) has landed with West Virginia.
-No. 63 offensive guard and No. 213 Florida prospect Kyjuan Phillips (6-4/285) is now pledged to Colorado State.
-No. 150 offensive tackle and No. 230 Florida prospect Anthony Earle (6-3/309) announced a commitment to Florida Atlantic.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Valdosta, Georgia defensive end Thomas Davis (6-2.5/223) decommitted from Mississippi States on Monday. Davis is ranked No. 50 at weak-side defensive end and No. 72 in Georgia. He originally committed to MSU on April 18th.
Other DL movement on Monday:
-No. 67 strong-side defensive end and No. 31 Tennessee prospect James Stewart (6-2/260) has committed to Memphis.
-No. 71 weak-side defensive end and No. 10 Utah prospect Viliami Pouha (6-2/230) announced a pledge to Utah.
-Unranked Jacksonville, Florida strong-side defensive end Langston Hardy (6-3/220) committed to UConn.
SECONDARY: The top-ranked secondary player on Monday was Miami cornerback Antwan Massie (5-8.5/175) committing to UAB. Massie is the No. 117 corner and No. 183 Florida prospect.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
POINT GUARD: Santa Clara landed Glendale, Arizona point guard standout Trent Hudgens (6-1/170), who is ranked No. 28 at PG and No. 9 in Arizona.
POWER FORWARD: Omaha landed junior college power forward Devin Evans (6-8/190). View the commit story here.