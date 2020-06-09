(KMAland) -- Florida State picked up a key commitment on the offensive line while South Carolina nabbed a running back on Tuesday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021unless noted otherwise)
OFFENSIVE LINE: The No. 8 ranked center in the country Bryson Estes (6-3/291) announced a commitment to Florida State. The McDonough, Georgia native is ranked No. 524 overall and No. 41 in Georgia.
Other OL movement on Tuesday:
-No. 49 offensive tackle and No. 193 Texas prospect Kamron Scott (6-4/280) announced a decommitment from UTSA. Scott committed to UTSA on April 18th.
-No. 176 OT and No. 6 Nebraska prospect Nolan Gorczyca (6-6/275) will play at Buffalo. View the full story linked here.
SKILL PLAYERS: Leesburg, Georgia running back Caleb McDowell (5-10/175) pledged to South Carolina on Tuesday. McDowell is ranked No. 60 at RB and No. 71 in Georgia.
Other skill player movement on Tuesday:
-No. 167 athlete and No. 5 Montana prospect Jace Klucewich (5-10/170) committed to Montana.
-Unranked St. Augustine, Florida athlete Dequan Stanley (5-10/156) will play for Bowling Green.
-2020 Plano, Texas tight end Donavon Johnson (6-3.5/203) announced a commitment to Coastal Carolina. Johnson is ranked No. 70 at TE in the 2020 class and No. 208 in Texas.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Cincinnati, Ohio defensive end Nate Pabst (6-6/240) committed to Bowling Green on Tuesday. Pabst is the No. 108 WDE and No. 100 prospect in Ohio.
LINEBACKER: Boston College landed a commitment from unranked Jesup, Georgia inside linebacker Trevin Wallace (6-2/225).
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020)
FORWARD: The only basketball commitment of the day came from SUNY Sullivan small forward Darius Lee (6-6/230), who announced for Houston Baptist.