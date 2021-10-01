(KMAland) -- Teagan Blackburn scored again in a Northwest Missouri Stat win while Kansas City won their Summit League opener in regional college soccer on Friday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (5-3-1, 1-0-1): Teagan Blackburn scored her sixth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 8th minute, and the Bearcats never looked back in a 5-0 win over Washburn. Caroline Sanders added two goals, and Kaylie Rock also scored for teh Bearcats. Ashley Williams had seven saves and the shutout in goal.
WOMEN — Omaha (3-5-2, 0-1-0): Omaha dropped their Summit League opener to Denver, 2-0. Rachel Thigpen played the final 45 minutes in goal and had three saves without allowing any goals.
WOMEN — Missouri (4-7-0, 0-4-0): Missouri lost a 5-0 SEC matchup with Vanderbilt, which scored in the 32nd, 40th, 45th, 57th and 74th minutes.
WOMEN — Kansas City (3-8-0, 1-0-0): Kansas City won their Summit League opener, 1-0, over North Dakota. Emma Wilson scored the only goal of the match in the 19th minute on an assist from Anna Jennings. Mackenzie Caldwell had the shutout with five saves for the Roos.