(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Creighton, Omaha, Missouri and Kansas were all winners while Iowa, Nebraska and UMKC lost and K-State grabbed a draw in regional college soccer on Sunday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (7-4-1, 3-1-1): Alex Mausbach struck in the 104th minute to lift Northwest Missouri State to a 1-0 double overtime win over Fort Hays State. Ashley Williams spent all 104:16 in goal and had two saves to preserve the shutout.
WOMEN — Iowa (8-5-1, 2-4-0): Iowa lost a 1-0 decision to Rutgers in the Big Ten Conference. The Scarlet Knights scored the only score of the match in the 75th minute. Monica Wilhelm had 11 saves for the Hawkeyes in goal.
WOMEN — Nebraska (4-8-2, 0-4-2): The Huskers lost a high-scoring match with Michigan, 3-2. Nebraska struck first on an Abbey Schwarz goal in the 27th minute on an assist from Reagan Raabe, but the Wolverines scored the next three in the 32nd, 36th and 62nd minutes. Eleanor Dale tacked on the final score for the Huskers in the 84th minute on an assist by Schwarz and Jordan Zade.
WOMEN — Creighton (6-6-2, 0-4-1): Creighton scored in the fifth minute on a Madison Radke strike, but Villanova nabbed the 2-1 victory. Abigail Santana had the assist on the goal.
WOMEN — Omaha (5-5-2, 2-1-0): Marissa Gohr’s goal in the 12th minute stood up in a 1-0 win for the Mavericks over St. Thomas. Rachel Thigpen played all 90 minutes in goal and had two saves to preserve the shutout.
WOMEN — Missouri (5-8-0, 1-5-0): Missouri scored the final two goals in a Southeastern Conference overtime win over Florida, 3-2. The Tigers struck first in the 18th minute on a goal by Blythe Beldner before Jadyn Easley scored the final two gals in the 67th minute in the first minute of overtime. Skye Kingsley, Kyla Johnson and Jenna Bartels had assists in the win.
WOMEN — Kansas (7-8-1, 2-4-0): Raena Childers and Brie Severns score goals for Kansas in a 2-1 double overtime win over West Virginia. Childers struck in the 13th minute while Severns had the game-winning goal in the 109th minute. Emilie Gavillet had four saves in goal for KU.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-6-2, 1-2-2): The Wildcats shared a 0-0 draw with Baylor in Big 12 Conference play. Alaina Werremeyer had 13 saves to finish with a shutout for Kansas State.
WOMEN — Kansas City (4-10-0, 2-2-0): The Roos dropped a 1-0 Summit League final to South Dakota. The Coyotes scored the only goal of the match in the third minute. Mackenzie Caldwell allowed the one goal and finished with three saves.