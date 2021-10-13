(KMAland) -- The Creighton men and Northern Iowa women were winners in regional college soccer action on Wednesday.
MEN — Creighton (4-6-1, 1-4-0): Creighton won their first Big East Conference match of the season with a 4-2 victory over Villanova. Diego Gutierrez had a pair of goals in the 50th and 83rd minutes while Manu Toledano and Duncan McGurie also scored once each. Diego Dutilh, Gutierrez and Musa Qongo all had one assist apiece.
WOMEN — Northern Iowa (5-8-1, 2-3-0): Sandra Thiman and Ashley Harrington had one goal apiece in leading the Panthers to a 2-0 win over Missouri State. Chloe Russo posted five saves and the shutout, and Siri Ott and Allison Whitaker had one assist apiece.
WOMEN — Drake (6-5-4, 1-2-2): Drake dropped a 1-0 decision to Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play. Kelsie Stone allowed the one goal, but she finished with eight saves in the match.