(KMAland) -- Iowa rallied past Nebraska while Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and K-State all lost in regional women’s college soccer action on Thursday.
WOMEN — Iowa State (4-8-0, 1-3-0): Mira Emma scored Iowa State’s only goal in a 2-1 Big 12 loss to Texas Tech. Emma’s goal came on an assist from Kenady Adams in the 48th minute. Texas Tech responded with goals in the 73rd and 85th minutes.
WOMEN — Iowa (9-5-1, 3-4-0) & Nebraska (4-9-2, 0-5-2): Iowa scored the final four goals of a 4-3 win over Nebraska. The Hawkeyes got goals from Hailey Rydberg, Alyssa Walker, Kenzie Roling and Courtney Powell. Nebraska’s goals came from Sarah Weber (two) and Eleanor Dale.
WOMEN — Creighton (6-7-2, 0-5-1): Creighton lost another Big East Conference match to Connecticut in double overtime, 3-2. Lilli Bedell scored the first goal of the match in the 34th minute for Creighton while Aida Kardovic had a go-ahead goal of her own in the 81st minute. UCONN, though, tied it in the 89th minute before a golden goal in the 103rd.
WOMEN — Kansas (7-9-1, 2-5-0): Kansas went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma before a 3-2 defeat in Big 12 Conference play. Brie Severns and Raena Childers both had goals for the Jayhawks in the loss. Rylan Childers added two assists while Shira Elinav and Severns also had one assist.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-7-2, 1-3-2): Kansas State was shutout in a 2-0 defeat to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference action.