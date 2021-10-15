(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Omaha were winners while Missouri and UMKC got routed in regional college soccer action on Friday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (8-4-1, 4-1-1): Northwest Missouri State nabbed a 3-0 MIAA shutout over Rogers State. Alex Mausbach scored twice and Annelize Aleixo had the other goal for the Bearcats in the win. Teagan Blackburn had two assists, and Ashley Williams had three saves in a shutout.
WOMEN — Omaha (6-5-2, 3-1-0): Sophia Green scored the only goal of a 1-0 win for the Mavericks over Oral Roberts. Margaret Lavigne and Regan Zimmer had the assist, and Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had three saves and the shutout.
WOMEN — Missouri (5-9-0, 1-6-0): Missouri lost a 6-1 Southeastern Conference match with Arkansas. Cassidy Nurnberger had the only goal of the night for the Tigers on an assist from Jenna McCormick.
WOMEN — Kansas City (4-11-0, 2-3-0): Kansas City lost 6-1 to Denver in the Summit League. Emily Jensen had the only goal of the night for the Roos in the 87th minute. Gabrielle Simms was credited with the assist.