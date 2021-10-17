(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas City all picked up wins while Northwest, ISU and K-State lost and UNI and Drake had scoreless draws in regional college soccer action Sunday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (7-5-1, 3-2-1): Northwest Missouri State had their three-match win streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to Northeastern State. Kaylie Rock had the only goal of the match for the Bearcats — her sixth of the season.
WOMEN — Iowa State (4-9-0, 1-4-0): Iowa State lost 3-0 to TCU in Big 12 Conference action. The Cyclones had just five shots and one on goal.
WOMEN — Iowa (10-5-1, 4-4-0): Iowa’s Meike Ingles scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over Illinois. Alyssa Walker had an assist on the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute.
WOMEN — Nebraska (5-9-2, 1-5-2): Eleanor Dale struck for a goal in the 82nd minute to lift Nebraska to a 1-0 win over Wisconsin. Makinzie Short posted seven saves and the shutout for the Huskers.
WOMEN — Creighton (7-7-2, 1-5-1): Creighton nabbed their first Big East Conference win, 2-0, over Seton Hall. Hailey Rothwell and Abigail Santana both scored on penalty kick goals while Keelan Terrell had four saves and finished with the clean sheet in goal.
WOMEN — Northern Iowa (5-8-2, 2-3-1): Northern Iowa and Valparaiso shared a scoreless draw in Missouri Valley Conference action. Chloe Russo had a big match in goal for the Panthers with seven saves and the shutout.
WOMEN — Drake (6-5-5, 1-2-3): Drake and Illinois State shared a scoreless draw in Missouri Valley Conference play. Kelsie Stone nabbed another shutout with six saves for the Bulldogs.
WOMEN — Omaha (6-6-2, 3-2-0) & Kansas City (5-11-0, 3-3-0): Kansas City edged past Omaha, 2-1, in Summit League play. Kassi Ginther and Sarah Karloff both had goals for the Roos while Morgan McLaughlin and Lillie Fields had assists. Omaha’s only goal of the match was from Avarie Howard on assists from Grace Crockett and Sophia Green. Mackenzie Caldwell had 11 saves for UMKC in goal.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-8-2, 1-4-2): Kansas State’s Kyler Goins scored the only goal of the match for K-State in a 2-1 Big 12 loss to Oklahoma. Jesse Loren had an assist for the Wildcats.