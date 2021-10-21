(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri were winners while ISU and Creighton lost in regional college soccer on Thursday.
WOMEN — Iowa State (4-10-0, 1-5-0): Iowa State lost 2-0 to Baylor in a Big 12 Conference match. The Bears struck in the 46th and 88th minutes.
WOMEN — Iowa (11-5-1, 5-4-0): Iowa snagged a 1-0 win over Minnesota in Big Ten Conference play. Kenzie Roling scored the only goal on an assist from Courtney Powell and Meike Ingles in the 72nd minute. Macy Enneking had five saves in the shutout.
WOMEN — Nebraska (6-9-2, 2-5-2): Gwen Lane, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber all had goals for Nebraska in a 3-1 win over Illinois in a Big Ten Conference match. Makinzie Short allowed just one goal in the match.
WOMEN — Creighton (7-8-2, 1-6-1): Creighton lost a 2-0 decision to DePaul in the Big East Conference. DePaul scored their goals in the 76th and 83rd minutes while Creighton managed just one shot on goal.
WOMEN — Missouri (6-9-0, 2-6-0): Missouri scored a 2-1 win over Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference. Megan Oduyoye struck in the second minute while Cassidy Nurnberger scored in the 48th minute on an assist from Julissa Cisneros and Eryka McIntyre.