(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Omaha were winners in regional college women’s soccer on Friday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (9-5-1, 5-2-1): Kaylie Rock scored her seventh goal of the season to lift the Bearcats to a 2-1 double overtime win over Central Oklahoma. Rock’s goal came on an assist from Ashton Dain. Sydney Mueller also scored an equalizer in the 86th minute of regulation.
WOMEN — Omaha (7-6-2, 4-2-0): Andrea Daves had a pair of goals while Sophia Green and Cece Behrens also scored for Omaha in a 4-0 win over North Dakota State. Carly Cameron and Rachel Thigpen teamed up for the shutout.
WOMEN — Kansas (7-10-1, 2-6-0): Kansas dropped a 2-1 decision to Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference play. Shira Elinav scored the only goal for the Jayhawks on an assist from Brie Severns and Moira Kelley.
WOMEN — Kansas State (6-9-2, 1-5-2): Kansas State lost a 3-2 Big 12 match to TCU. K-State’s goals were from Marisa Weichel and Brookelynn Entz on assists from Adah Anderson and Weichel.
WOMEN — Kansas City (5-12-0, 3-4-0): Western Illinois took a 1-0 win in the Summit League over Kansas City. Mackenzie Caldwell had a strong seven saves and allowed just one goal for the Roos.