(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Kansas City men and Northern Iowa women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Saturday.
MEN — Creighton (6-6-2, 3-4-1): Callum Watson, Manu Toledano and Diego Gutierrez all scored one goal each in a 3-1 win over Seton Hall in Big East Conference play. Paul Kruse allowed just one goal and had six saves in the win.
MEN — Omaha (4-8-1, 2-2-0): Omaha fell in Summit League play to St. Thomas, 1-0. The Mavericks had 19 shots and nine on goal in the loss.
WOMEN — Northern Iowa (6-8-2, 3-3-1): Sandra Thiman scored twice for Northern Iowa in a 3-1 win over Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference action. Ashley Harrington also scored and Chloe Russo finished with two saves in goal.
MEN — Drake (6-5-0, 3-4-0): Drake dropped a 3-0 decision to Loyola Chicago in Missouri Valley Conference soccer. The Bulldogs had nine shots and four on goal.
WOMEN — Drake (6-6-5, 1-3-3): The Bulldog women fell 3-2 to Missouri State. Rachel Panther and Libby Helverson each scored goals while Helverson and St. Albert alum Makenna Shepard had assists.
MEN — Kansas City (3-6-3, 2-1-1): Jony Munoz struck for Kansas City’s only goal in the 43rd minute, lifting the Roos to a 1-0 win over Western Illinois. Cooper Clark posted one save in goal and the shutout.