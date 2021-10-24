Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton and Kansas City men and Northern Iowa women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Saturday.

MEN — Creighton (6-6-2, 3-4-1): Callum Watson, Manu Toledano and Diego Gutierrez all scored one goal each in a 3-1 win over Seton Hall in Big East Conference play. Paul Kruse allowed just one goal and had six saves in the win. 

MEN — Omaha (4-8-1, 2-2-0): Omaha fell in Summit League play to St. Thomas, 1-0. The Mavericks had 19 shots and nine on goal in the loss. 

WOMEN — Northern Iowa (6-8-2, 3-3-1): Sandra Thiman scored twice for Northern Iowa in a 3-1 win over Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference action. Ashley Harrington also scored and Chloe Russo finished with two saves in goal.

MEN — Drake (6-5-0, 3-4-0): Drake dropped a 3-0 decision to Loyola Chicago in Missouri Valley Conference soccer. The Bulldogs had nine shots and four on goal.

WOMEN — Drake (6-6-5, 1-3-3): The Bulldog women fell 3-2 to Missouri State. Rachel Panther and Libby Helverson each scored goals while Helverson and St. Albert alum Makenna Shepard had assists. 

MEN — Kansas City (3-6-3, 2-1-1): Jony Munoz struck for Kansas City’s only goal in the 43rd minute, lifting the Roos to a 1-0 win over Western Illinois. Cooper Clark posted one save in goal and the shutout.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.