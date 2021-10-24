(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas City were all winners in women’s regional college soccer action on Sunday.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (10-5-1, 6-2-1): Hannah Stirling scored the only goal of the match for Northwest Missouri State in a 1-0 win over Newman. Stirling’s goal came in the 67th minute while Alexis Serna Castillo stifled Newman with three saves and the shutout in goal.
WOMEN — Iowa State (4-11-0, 1-6-0): Iowa State lost a 1-0 decision to Oklahoma in Big 12 Conference play. Jordan Silkowitz finished with 11 saves for the Cyclones in the loss.
WOMEN — Iowa (11-5-2, 5-4-1): Alyssa Walker scored in the fifth minute on an assist from Samantha Cary, but Iowa shared a 1-1 draw with Wisconsin, which scored in the 55th minute. Macy Enneking had six saves in goal for the Hawkeyes.
WOMEN — Nebraska (7-9-2, 3-5-2): Nebraska scored a 2-0 win over Minnesota in Big Ten Conference play. Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber each scored for the Huskers while Jordan Zade and Schwarz had assists. Makinzie Short posted the shutout in goal with four saves.
WOMEN — Creighton (7-9-2, 1-7-1): Creighton dropped a 3-0 Big East match to St. John’s. The Jays managed just five shots and one shot on goal for the entire match.
WOMEN — Omaha (8-6-2, 5-2-0): Omaha edged past North Dakota for a 1-0 win in double overtime. Sophia Green scored on an assist by Grace Ostergaard and Sena Ahovissi in the 101st minute. Rachel Thigpen played the entire match in goal and had three saves for the Mavericks.
WOMEN — Missouri (6-10-0, 2-7-0): Missouri lost 2-0 to Kentucky in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers finished with 14 shots and five shots on goal in the loss.
WOMEN — Kansas City (6-12-0, 4-4-0): Morgan McLaughlin scored a go-ahead goal in the 79th minute to lift Kansas City to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas. Kassi Ginther also scored for the sixth time this season in the 17th minute. Mackenzie Caldwell had eight saves in goal for the Roos.