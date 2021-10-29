(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won in shutout fashion while Omaha lost a tight battle in women’s regional college soccer on Friday.
WOMEN — Omaha (8-7-2, 5-3-0): Omaha lost a 2-1 battle with South Dakota State in Summit League action. Sophia Green scored the only goal of the night for the Mavericks in the 25th minute.
WOMEN — Northwest Missouri State (11-5-1, 7-2-1): Northwest Missouri State took a 2-0 win over Missouri Western in MIAA action. Letycia Bonifacio scored on an assist by Sophie Cissell in the 41st minute while Hannah Stirling found the net int he 67th minute for the Bearcats. Ashley Williams had two saves and the shutout in goal.