(KMAland) -- Iowa State squeaked past Kansas while Northern Iowa snagged an overtime victory on Sunday.
Iowa State (4-6, 1-1) & Kansas (5-8-1, 0-4) Women: Iowa State muscled its way to a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Mira Emma, assisted by Lauren McConnell. Jordan Silkowitz had four saves.
Drake Women (5-4-4, 0-1-2): Loyola-Chicago beat Drake 4-1. Libby Helverson scored the Bulldogs' only goal.
Drake Men (5-3, 2-2): Declan Waters' goal in the 61st minute gave Drake a 1-0 win over Evansville. Louis Yuill assisted on the goal. Goalie Jared Brown had five saves.
Northern Iowa Women (4-7-1, 1-2): Lily Caso's overtime goal pushed UNI past Illinois State, 2-1. Lauren Heinsch also found the net while Ashley Harrington had an assist and Caitlin Richards had two saves.
Creighton Women (6-5-2, 0-3-1): Xavier blanked Creighton 2-0 on Sunday. The Bluejays were unsuccessful on four shots.
UMKC Women (4-8, 2-0): Emma Wilson scored a goal in the 59th minute to propel UMKC to a 1-0 win over North Dakota State. Emily Jensen and Kassi Ginther.
Northwest Missouri State Women (5-4-1, 1-1-1): Emporia State downed Northwest 4-1. St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn scored the Bearcats' only goal -- her eight goal of the season.